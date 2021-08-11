Women in Sports: Mamelodi Sundowns' Zanele Nhlapo Speaks on Hopes for the Season

Being a woman in a space that is dominated by men mostly is difficult but Zanele Nhlapo makes it look extremely easy. The Mamelodi Sundowns women's team defender spoke about what her hopes are for the new season coming up and her best characteristics.

Mamelodi Sundowns has just dropped their new interesting kit inspired by African designs. Ahead of the drop, women's team player Zanele Nhlapo decided to speak about what her hopes are for the upcoming season.

Nhlapo has worked really hard to make it in the football industry and it's a space that hasn't always been particularly kind to women. When asked about what makes her special, she answered that she's unique.

Zanele Nhlapo is looking to have a positive new season with the Mamelodi Sundowns women's team. Image: Supplied

"I have a strong character on and off the pitch. I’m humble. I’m disciplined. I work hard on my physique, technique, game intelligence but more importantly on my mindset," she said.

Nhlapo has played overseas and regards her time there as a huge achievement. She captained a team there and made a proper name for herself.

"Playing and captaining a team overseas has been my highlights so far. I believe I’m the first SA player to achieve this," said Nhlapo.

She's joined Mamelodi Sundowns and is happy about being at the club. Nhlapo really enjoys playing for Masandawana.

"What makes Mamelodi Sundowns such a great club is great support and the resources we get from the club. A supportive administration starting from the President down to the kit lady. Trust and loyalty among the players has created an amazing team," said the defender.

The player said that she would like to qualify for the CAF Women's Champions League and actually go on to win it Mamelodi Sundowns would be a great thing for her.

Many football players imagine having their shoes in a position where they can develop football and Nhlapo believes that she can make a difference by selecting players who are consistent and deserving to represent the national team.

