Charles Sogli's mother, Comfort Agbafufu, revealed that she gave birth to her son at 10 months

Comfort Agbafufu disclosed that carrying Charles Sogli for 10 months was challenging, as she became bedridden after delivery at home

Charles Sogli is the tallest man in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, with a known record of being 7 feet 10 inches tall

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Comfort Agbafufu, the mother of Charles Sogli, the tallest man in the Volta Region of Ghana, has shared how she endured a turbulent 10-month pregnancy.

According to Agbafufu, she experienced challenges during the pregnancy, with intermittent waist pain, starting soon after she gave birth to the now-giant.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Charles Sogli's mother disclosed that carrying her son for 10 months was the most challenging for her, said gbcghanaonline.com.

I Birthed him at 10 Months and Became Bedridden for 3 Months - Mom of the Tallest man in Volta Speaks Image: GNA

Source: UGC

Troubling pregnancy and a near-death delivery

''... His pregnancy was troubling. I suffered a lot until the time was due. I birthed him at ten months ... In those days, hospitals were not common in our area so he was born at home. His head was forced out with hands and I see it as a miracle,'' she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Following the birth of her son, Comfort Agbafufu recalls becoming bedridden for three months, as she nearly got paralysed due to the life-threatening delivery process, she told GNA.

According to her, Sogli's weight and distinct limps drew the awe of the townsfolk.

''He was huge, very huge. He was long. His fingers were thick and so when people came to see him, they expressed amazement at my ability to deliver him at home. People were scared."

''It was not easy carrying him as a baby. We had to use two cloths to strap him at the back,'' she recalled.

Agbafufu said though Charles was born with neither a disability nor medical condition, he took his first steps when he was about a year and a half old. [He was physically strong and ate a lot.]

Charles' father, Francis Agbafufu, described him as a ''miracle child'' with a positive attitude to work and life. He said Charles started sprouting at age three and was the only one in the family of seven with the special features.

The blessing and 'curse' of being a giant

Charles Sogli is generally seen in his hometown, Ziope, a farming community in the Agotime-Ziope District, as a ‘special’ child.

At 7 feet 10 inches tall, and with a foot size of about 16 inches, Charles dropped out of school early for lack of shoes of his size, and had taken up an apprenticeship in Ho city in the Volta Regional as a metal fabricator.

Now, the real challenge, for him, is the difficulty in boarding vehicles due to his height, as he strides along the streets of Ho to and from his place of apprenticeship.

Sogli will complete his apprenticeship next year and is hopeful of establishing a modern metal fabrication shop.

Mom, 20, gives birth to a daughter with a rare condition known as progeria

In more child-birth related news, Briefly News previously reported that an Eastern Cape mother, aged 20, residing in Libode has unexpectedly given birth to a child with a rare medical condition known as progeria.

Children born with the rare condition known as progeria suffer from rapid ageing, according to reports by DispatchLIVE.

Noticeable signs were identified by local mid-wives as the child displayed deformations in her hands along with wrinkles on her skin. The little girl is currently in hospital with her mother where she can be monitored.

Social Development spokesperson Mzukisi Solani holds the belief that the mother, family and the community collectively need assistance additionally the Human Settlements Department has approached the family to make sure that the child has an appropriate home to be raised in.

According to SABC News, Progeria is also referred to as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS). Unfortunately, the condition has no cure and impacts roughly one in 20 million people globally.

Source: Briefly.co.za