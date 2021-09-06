Samkelo caught heat on social media when LeseditheDJ blasted her publically for owing him money from a gig the two recently did together

The DJ posted screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations to show people that Samú has been cowardly avoiding him for months on end and he is tired

Fans quickly took to Lesedi's defence with one comment reading, "Drop her numbers, we will deal with her correctly"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Samkelo Ndlovu found herself in the hotseat once again on social media when LeseditheDJ took to Twitter to expose her avoiding his payment request for a performance they did four months ago.

Image: @samelondlovu / Instagram and @lesedithedj

Source: Instagram

The former Rhythm City actress recently announced her switch from the small screen to the microphone and the DJ had helped the singer with a performance. When the time came to pay up, Samú kept running around in circles, reports ZAlebs.

After a number of unanswered phone calls and WhatsApp texts, Lesedi turned to Twitter to expose the singer, who allegedly owes him R12 000.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Samkelo responded by shading the DJ on her Instagram story, posting a series of comments geared at him. One reads:

"Go check your so-called lawyer's emails. I hope your likes got you your pseudo money."

In response to Samú's "rude" Instagram rant, LeseditheDJ tweeted that he plans to teach the actress a lesson. He even went on to open a case against her in the small claims court.

Tweeps quickly came to LeseditheDJ's defence, urging Samkelo to do what is right by the DJ.

The spotlight on the actress raised some eyebrows not only about her character but about the legitimacy of her newly announced non-profit organisation.

Samkelo Ndlovu recently took to her social media to let out a word of her foundation that intends to help child-headed households affected by Covid-19 and other circumstances.

The discovery of her debt has turned what was meant to be a philanthropic pursuit into a seed of doubt in the public eye. Tweeps expressed their concerns about the legitimacy of her foundation.

@just_onzo said:

"This can't be her, she just started a foundation to help the needy."

@TheeClementine commented:

"Donating to Samkelo Ndlovu's NGO would really be the worst thing to do. I'm willing to bet she's gonna chow the donation money like how she chowed LeseditheDJ's R12k."

Samkelo Ndlovu announces new music collaboration with producer Spikiri

In other news, Samkelo is cooking new music with Spikiri. Briefly News reported that she is busy in the studio with legendary Kwaito producer, Spikiri.

Spikiri is known in Mzansi for producing hits for his group Trompies, Professor, and Kabelo Mabalane, among others. The producer also created magic for himself when he still played an active role in the Kwaito music scene.

Samkelo took to Instagram to announce her goods news along with a video of herself in the studio with Spikiri.

Source: Briefly.co.za