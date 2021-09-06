Rulani Mokwena Breaks Down How Mamelodi Sundowns Recruits Players

Rulani Mokwena has spoken out about how Mamelodi Sundowns handles the recruitment of new players

The co-coach says they have a set system when it comes to strengthening the squad and rely on scouts for information

Sundowns have started to spend way less in the transfer market and they are making sure they are more calculated

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has opened up about how the club recruits its players. Over the last decade, Mamelodi Sundowns have been known as a team that is not afraid to spend, but lately it can be noted that they are spending reasonably less.

Pavol Safranko, Grant Kekana, Divine Lunga, Thabiso Kutumela and Neo Maema were all signed this season, giving Sundowns three or four strong players in each position.

Sundowns' recruitment approach was explained by Rulani Mokwena, who claims that they are aiming to strengthen up the roster at the end of the season, even as the season begins.

Rulani Mokwena explained what process Mamelodi Sundowns follow when signing players. Image: @Masandawana

Source: Twitter

"We don’t rely on the footage but we have our scouting department and we have different pairs of eyes and we have the rest of the technical team and we have enough manpower in that department to be able to analyse and access," said Mokwena, according to The Citizen.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mokwena says that at this moment, it's all about improving the team and that they may go back into the market when it reopens in the middle of the season if they don't obtain some of their priorities in Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena.

Mokwena also made it clear that his colleague Steve Komphela will not be joining Orlando Pirates, according to News24.

"We don't respond to speculation. We don't live in a space where we allow speculation to derail us from where we are trying to go," he said.

Rulani Mokwena gives very stern warning to opposition

Briefly News previously reported that Rulani Mokwena has issued a stern warning to other clubs as the season has started. Eyeing the DStv Premiership once again, Mokwena believes that the club will reach "top gear" in their next few games.

The defending champions have had a decent start to the new season, winning against Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu. The club has also drawn against Chippa United, which was a difficult match for them.

The Brazilians were defeated to a 1-1 tie in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals by Golden Arrows, although they did score a crucial late away goal, according to The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za