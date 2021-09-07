Mzansi’s Lovely Ladies Show Off Their ‘Full Pout’ in Thread: #GirlsWithBigLips

Mzansi's ladies have social media abuzz after sharing snaps of their luscious full lips

The viral social media thread has seen women of all shades and shapes share pics of their truly gorgeous facial feature

Mzansi's sultry ladies have the internet buzzing after heading online to share some seriously gorgeous snaps of their lips. The #BigLipQueens are embracing every facet of their uniquely African and 100% natural beauty and South Africans are definitely here for it.

Mzansi’s ladies are showing off their beautiful lips on a social media thread. Images: @BoiteeKMmulutsi/Twitter, @NapoNunu/Twitter, @FaithPontsho/Twitter, @Natural4beautie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Women of all shapes and shades shared pictures of their best pouts. Some rocked glam red lips while others opted for a more fresh-faced look. Either way, the queens were giving us life and came in their numbers their #biglips.

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite snaps from the trending social media thread which you really won't want to miss.

Check out some of the pics below:

@BoiteeKMmulutsi was serving serious sex-appeal with a bold lip colour and eyeshadow to match:

@NapoNunu kept things understated with a neutral lip and a pair of really cool shades:

@Mooimonageng gave us a big smile:

@SihleDo was caught clowning in the timeline, humorously suggesting that girls with big lips had other 'big' parts:

@FaithPontsho caught our attention with her pretty mouth, golden eyes and beautiful dreads. This girl has got some stunning features on her:

@Natural4beautie was serving some minimal glamour. She kept it simple with this snap of her pretty big lips:

