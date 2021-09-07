Alleged Unrest and Looting Instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile Granted R5 000 Bail

Former Fees Must Fall activist and alleged looting instigator, Bonginkosi Khanyile, has been granted bail by the Magistrate's Court in Durban

The court released Khanyile who is accused of inciting violence during the unrest in July, on R5 000 bail

Khanyile and his supporters sang celebratory songs in court at the news that he would be going home on Tuesday, 7 September

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - One of the alleged instigators of the social unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, Bonginkosi Khanyile, was granted bail of R5 000 by the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

In a clip posted by eNCA, Khanyile can be seen smiling, dancing and waving his fist after his bail application was approved. His supporters were also heard singing songs of jubilation celebrating the news.

The Durban Magistrate's Court has granted alleged instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile bail of R5 000. Images: @Khanyile_BG

Source: Twitter

The state prosecution accused Khanyile of telling people to keep intensifying the unrest until former president Jacob Zuma is released from prison. At the time, Zuma was serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Facility for being in contempt of court, according to EWN.

Bail conditions: Unable to use his Twitter account, present himself at the police station twice a week Mondays and Fridays while he is at the Wits University campus between 6am and 6pm at any time, must attend the matter until it is finalised, if he is in Durban he needs to report to the Durban Central police.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The magistrate also stated that Khanyile is not allowed to use his Twitter account as part of the bail conditions, according to eNCA.

Bonginkosi Khanyile denied bail, argues kids are financially dependent on him

Briefly News previously reported that Bonginkosi Khanyile will be spending the first week of September in jail as his bail application judgement is anticipated to occur on 7 September. Khanyile is being charged with two counts of hosting an illegal gathering, two counts of stirring up public violence and one count of failing to wear a face mask in public.

All of the charges against Khanyile are in relation to the unrest that happened in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July. Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court for the third time on Tuesday in order to make a formal bail application.

A report by The Witness stated that numerous people were gathered at the magistrate's court in support of Khanyile. One of the people in the gathering was Phumzile Khathini, Khanyile's mother.

More information about Khanyile emerges during bail application

During the bail application, Durban prosecutor Yuri Gangai revealed that Khanyile is not an active father. Gangai proved that Khanyile spends R22 000 on clothes, food and drinks yet he pays R250 monthly for the maintenance of his four kids.

Source: Briefly.co.za