Bonginkosi Khanyile Denied Bail, Argues Kids Are Financially Dependent on Him

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared before the Durban Magistrate's Court for the third time on Tuesday, 31 August

Khanyile is facing charges of hosting an illegal gathering, stirring up public violence and failing to wear a mask while in public

Khanyile's lawyer attempted to have him released on R500 bail with the excuse that his kids were financially dependent on him

Bonginkosi Khanyile will be spending the first week of September in jail as his bail application judgement is anticipated to occur on 7 September. Khanyile is being charged with two counts of hosting an illegal gathering, two counts of stirring up public violence and one count of failing to wear a face mask in public.

All of the charges against Khanyile are in relation to the unrest that happened in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July. Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court for the third time on Tuesday in order to make a formal bail application.

Bonginkosi Khanyile has been denied bail at the Durban Magistrate's Court. Image: @Khanyile_BG

A report by The Witness stated that numerous people were at the court in order to support Khanyile. One of the people in the gathering was Phumzile Khathini, Khanyile's mother.

More information about Khanyile emerges during bail application

During the bail application, Durban prosecutor Yuri Gangai revealed that Khanyile is not an active father. Gangai proved that Khanyile spends R22 000 on clothes, food and drinks yet he pays R250 monthly for the maintenance of his four kids.

According to The Sowetan, the above followed Khanyile's lawyer asking the court to release his client on R500 bail, stating that Khanyile's kids were financially dependent on him.

Earlier, Khanyile's lawyer Masibonge Mathomane asked the court to release Khanyile on R500 bail as his children were financially dependent on him. However, Gangai disputed this.

Fees Must Fall activist turned alleged unrest instigator appears in court, 'ready to die for Zuma'

Previously, Briefly News reported that an alleged instigator of the riots who was the face of the #FeesMustFall movement, which made waves across universities in South Africa in recent years, has appeared in court.

Bonginkosi Khanyile, 31, cut a confident figure in the Durban Magistrate's Court, maintaining that his detention will not hinder his fight for former president Jacob Zuma to be released.

Briefly News understands that Khanyile Khanyile faces five charges, two each for illegal gathering and not wearing a mask and one for incitement to commit violence.

