Mzansi Dubs Paralympic Gold Medallist Ntando Mahlangu a Hero: “You the Man”

Ntando Mahlangu has been hailed a hero after a snap of him was shared online

The Paralympic gold medallist had been spotted with a group of boys just like him and has been celebrated for encouraging the next generation of athletes

Mzansi headed to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the sweet picture

Ntando Mahlangu has won the hearts of South Africans as a Paralympic athlete. The track star is a gold medallist winner and is inspiring the next generation of Paralympians.

Ntando Mahlangu has been hailed a hero for inspiring the next generation of Paralympians. Image: Eusebius Mckaiser/Facebook

The young man's beautiful story first caught traction when journalist Eusebius Mckaiser shared a pic of the athlete on social media. Mahlangu stands firm and strong next to four younger kids who all have prosthetic legs just like him.

The picture gives off the absolute most confidence and many social media users were happy to see the young boys so proud to be themselves.

Mahlangu's win has certainly instilled a new sense of confidence in the extraordinary young men.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

Vicky Lombard said:

"Beautiful. A hero inspiring tomorrow's heroes."

Phiwe Mbhanguba said:

"No self-confidence issues there. All I see is light on their faces. God blessed them. We are the same."

Oka Neccy Padrao said:

"This is so beautiful and true inspiration. YOU THE MAN Ntando."

Madeleine Macchiona said:

"What a wonderful way to inspire young ones in the same condition."

Ntuthu Mgwebi said:

"Well done my hero I salute you, May God bless you."

Roberte Opie said:

"I salute you all Gold medalists."

Hector Shikwambana said:

"Lots of respect for this young man."

Man without arms wins 4 golds at Paralympics in swimming competition

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a man without arms, Zheng Tao, has dominated the Paralympic swimming games going on in Tokyo as he won a total number of four golds.

BBC reports that after winning the medals at the contest, he told his daughter in a video message:

“Daughter, look at me - I can swim so fast even though I don’t have arms!”

No regrets

The man dominated in areas like freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly even though he lost both his arms to an electric shock as a child.

After his win on Wednesday, September 1, the man said he gave the competition his best shot and there were no regrets.

A world record set

The same media gathered that to prepare for the competition, the man had to swim at least 10km daily. It should be noted that the 30-year-old man started swimming at the young teenage age of 13.

Zheng has so far won a total number of nine Paralympic medals in his career as a professional swimmer. Daily Mail reports that the man set a record in the 50m backstroke contest on Monday, August 30.

He is an inspiration

Below are some of the reactions his post got when it was posted on Instagram:

a.yxx2006 said:

"Incredible. May God bless him. He is amazing. He has superhuman power."

jaquelinacarinafortes said:

"Zheng Tao you are great."

officer_125yt said:

"Just wow it’s all in the mind you can do anything if you put your mind to it."

solitude._.spirit said:

"If you think you are useless just think about this guy."

joeycmh said:

"Meanwhile, I can’t even swim for 10meters lol."

iamgauravrawat14 said:

"This guy inspires so many people."

samuel_surmik said:

"Now with all seriousness, how'd he do the butterfly and also, perhaps the backstroke. Do you not need hand for those?"

Source: Briefly.co.za