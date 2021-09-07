A video clip of a local delivery man having water thrown on him has most of Mzansi laughing, however not every person thinks it's funny

It seems the neighbourhood kids were excited to play a little prank on the unsuspecting delivery guy

South Africans headed to the comments section, sharing a few mixed reactions to the viral video

A video of a local food delivery driver being pranked by a bunch of naughty kids has social media users talking. It seems the pizza guy was ambushed by the children who planned their sneaky little attack, distracting him before finally drenching him with buckets of water.

A delivery man has been drenched in water by a group of local kids. They seemed to have found the prank super funny. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared a clip of the man being covered in water while still on his scooter.

Mzansi took to the comments section and people had super mixed reactions to the clip. While some people found the prank absolutely hysterical, others felt that it was super wrong behaviour by the kids that would lead to bigger issues for the community in the long run.

Check out some of the comments to the clip below:

@stherh44101322 said:

"And people wonder why some services are only available in the suburbs."

@lotlis said:

"And that's someone's order in the... hai!"

@MissLihleM said:

"This is wrong."

@GSport69 said:

"The sad thing is this is a precursor to a whole lot of bigger trouble, then the parents get surprised when told to come to identify the body, not every man can tolerate being disrespected by a toddler like this!!"

Funny video shows lady screaming on a rollercoaster as wind blows her wig away

In more silly social media news, Briefly News previously reported that a funny video has emerged on social media in which a young lady could be seen riding a rollercoaster and losing her wig in the process.

In the video that was shared on LinkedIn by Emmy Williams, the young lady was anxious before the rollercoaster took off.

The wind had a plan

As the rollercoaster ascended into the air, the lady began to scream. As if getting upset with the lady's scream, the wind removed the woman's wig from her head and flew away with it.

The lady could be seen putting her hand on her head and screaming, "My wig!"

Sharing the video, Emmy wrote:

"This is why you need helmets for rollercoasters."

Social media reacts

Ikenna Nnadozie said:

"Phew. I was watching with my heart in my mouth. So relieved it was only her hair that flew off."

Queendaline Osuji commented:

"Cracked me up so much! Thanks for sharing. I really needed something like this to lighten up my mood."

Joseph Christopher wrote:

"I nearly fainted the day I try it."

Ruth Storms said:

"This is called losing it, in more ways than one."

