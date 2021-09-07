Salesman Teases Man Who Wants to Buy Ice Cream, Full of Games in Viral Video

A funny video has got many people talking online as an ice cream seller used his customer for great entertainment

Whenever the customer tried to get the biscuit cone from him, he would find a way to get it out of his aim

Many people who reacted to the video had different hilarious opinions as some said that they would have lost their patience

A short video has shown an ice cream seller with a sleight of hand using one of his customers to put up a show.

In a clip reshared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, the seller teased the customer many times with the cone of ice cream.

The video has given people many things to talk about. Photo source: @gen_tuu

Source: UGC

What a wonderful trick

Just when the customer thought he was about to get the cone, the seller would make a fake move, leaving him to catch the air.

After putting cream on the biscuit cone, he took it again from him in a surprisingly creative manner.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 171,000 views with thousands of likes.

Too much play

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

temilayo_abodunrin said:

"This will actually be fun to experience as much as it is fun watching it."

fawaschase said:

"Me that iron I go Dey target if Collect am I go kon knack am for him head before i comot my thing."

iam_nabby said:

"The day wey I go slap someone bcuz Of this play for Dubai ehn, dem fit even deport me I don’t have patience for ice cream."

sng_daddy said:

"I fit give am blow for eyes."

Baby spoon feeds father ice cream in adorable viral video

Previously, Briefly News reported that a kid has shown just how very kind at heart babies could be around the people they love. In a clip that has gone viral on Instagram, a baby spoon-fed her daddy some ice cream.

After a scoop, the child stretched her hands towards her father, showing that she has gotten her hands sticky.

A scoop and laughter

The dad giggled and joined in her baby talks after she fed him the second time. Many people said babies are cute beings.

After taking the ice cream a second time, the man maintained a straight face before bursting into laughter. As at the time of writing this report, the video has been watched more than 33,000 times with several comments.

Source: Briefly.co.za