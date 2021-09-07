“The Farm”: Mzansi Reacts to Tito Mboweni’s Pics With Tumi and Chickens

Former minister of finance Tito Mboweni continues to cause a stir on social media after sharing snaps of him living the rural life

The veteran politician, Mboweni, is seen on social media enjoying some peaceful moments in a farm in Makgobaskloof and urges people to visit his place

Mboweni’s followers joined the conversation and some are jokingly calling on him to never dish out seafood when they visit his farm

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Finance minister Tito Mboweni seems to have found a new hobby as he is still taking time out of his political schedule and commitments. Mboweni took to social media to share a number of photos as he is busy with rural life and some farming.

The veteran economist has also urged his followers to visit his province of Limpopo as he looks to boost tourism. However, some people believe they cannot have fun if he dishes garlic, tomatoes and pilchards or canned fish. He wrote on his wall:

“Amidst the chickens and all, we have to prepare firewood. There is Tumi doing it with his big muscles! It is nicely cold in the Duchy of Makgobaskloof. Come visit us. ⁦@golimpopo⁩ . ⁦@Tourism_gov_za.”

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is living a peaceful life. image: @Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

The post reads on Twitter:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Wymsoc said:

“Not sure how much land you have sir. Here’s an idea. Run annual youth skills development courses on animal husbandry/gardening, etc. Let them keep the proceeds after. I’ll donate … \assuming proper governance of funds mos.”

@Ncontsi said:

“Tito, whilst you're busy admiring Tumi's big muscles over there - could you please take up advocacy for Zero Rating of IEC online voter registration website by telecoms companies please? Data is expensive & in the context of Covid, Zero Rating the site is crucial. Please?”

@Ncusane said:

“Please! don't kill chickens for feeding, while there's green all around Makgobaskloof and many parts of SA to feed the world but selective delays are making hard for improvements of the whole economy.”

@Jucez-the said:

“Let me gather cash... To visit the Makgobaskloof....I wanna discuss something important to you and my leader @FloydShivambu regarding the economy.”

@JnJSong_ said:

“I want to visit you Mr Mboweni.”

@Mavhungu_Ndou said:

“The farm.”

@ElijahTwins474 said:

“Free-range chicks.”

Mboweni living peacefully after stepping down shows off cooking skills

In a previous post, Briefly News reported that former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is certainly not letting the news of his retirement get him down.

The highly spirited home-cook recently shared a few snaps of the lovely meal he'd prepared as a final end to his time in office.

Heading online, @tito_mboweni shared pics of the scrumptious looking meal. "This is how it ended! Beautiful!!" he enthusiastically captioned the post.

Trading in his infamous pilchard recipe for a tin of sardines, the politician paired the fish beautifully with some lemon and garlic. The beautiful meal also featured a homemade stew.

Source: Briefly.co.za