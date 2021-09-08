A local man has social media users laughing after sharing his silly comments about UJ's latest robotics invention

According to him, the robot-dog looks like it is protesting

Mzansi took to the comments sharing their own comical reactions to the viral tweet

One man's hilarious reaction to The University of Johannesburg's new robotic dog has the internet laughing. The funnyman seems to think it really looks like the robot is protesting and social media users are in agreement as well.

, @wfreemantle re-tweeted the video of 'Spot' the robotic dog who can be seen dancing back and forth in a manner we know all too well in Mzansi.

"Why is it Protesting already," he humorously wrote.

Social media users were certainly left entertained by the comment. Many people wondered whether the robotic dog was not actually a product of TUT, as the campus is apparently infamous for its heated protests.

Check out some of the other comments below:

@NMatlhetlha said:

"This Dog has TUT genes...1st day of being alive and already protesting."

@Karabo_Mamps said:

"Someone tweeted "it runs on TUT software" "

@DrSbahleDladla said:

"The robot is already a comrade."

@JuksAfrika said:

"Fees must fall strike already.....into izoyiboshwa le lenja yenu."

@Dnee_L said:

"I’m crying, those are legit toi-toi moves."

@tracy_mudau said:

"It’s missing a red beret."

@GomolemoSA_ said:

"It wants to loot."

@Murendizee said:

"Haibo looooool."

Cute video of UJ Vice-Chancellor skipping rope, SA offers moral support: #GoProf

In more news from the University of Johannesburg, Briefly News previously reported that a video of UJ Vice-Chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala jumping rope has the internet buzzing. It seems the prominent academic is not just a book worm but sometimes enjoys an outdoor activity or two.

Heading online, The Prof shared a video that soon got many of his proud students and the rest of Mzansi talking.

"Nelson Mandela once said: “it seems impossible until it's done," he captioned the cute video footage.

In the video, Marwala can be seen jumping up and down with the utmost enthusiasm.

However encouraged they felt by the clip, South Africans felt sure that the VC did not know much about skipping rope and so offered some motivation.

Many remarked that his legs were being lifted up way too high and that he could possibly cause himself injury so suggested a different exercise approach.

Check out some of the interesting comments to the clip below:

@NgcoboziLihle said:

"The good Prof is improving. It was a little dicey in the beginning."

@ClemmyM4 said:

"Halala vice-chancellor. Keep fit sir. As the late DR Muyengwa once said: "Take care of two things in your life; your health and your education"

@molefebr said:

"Getting there Prof, just go easy on your skips you seem too rigid and making hard landings hitting the ground, this can cause bad injuries when you fall."

Tayron66746636 said:

"We have no choice but to remain motivated with a bit of laughter Prof."

@katekakay said:

"Everyone with a yard should not have an excuse not to exercise."

@selbyssambo said:

"Keep going Prof. I am proud of you. I have seen other prof. Join."

