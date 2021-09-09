An architectural designer has taken to social media to wax lyrical about accomplishing his latest impressive project

Nothing beats the feeling of accomplishing precisely what you set out for, or even better, exceeding those expectations.

This was the case for one Mzansi man, who is an architectural designer, who has taken to social media to wax lyrical about his accomplishment.

The Twitter user, @XekiHlongwane, shared two side by side images that show the design animation or idea and the project outcome following construction.

The tweet read:

"Like I said before, I try my level best to make my clients happy and become regular clients. What I had in mind vs reality."

The high-end home had Mzansi tweeps breaking out in a frenzy as they marvelled at its sheer beauty and sleek design.

Mzansi gives positive appraisal

Briefly News was here for it as we went through the comments to bring readers the most interesting reactions to the post, and there were plenty.

@Dj_Psoul ventured:

"Can [you] tell me how much was spent to build the house so that some of us know where their dreams lie? Or how far we need to go to get such beauty?"

@Gugulove20 exclaimed:

"The reality looks better than illustration. Wow."

@mintu2204 wrote:

"Do you mind sharing how big this plot is? Just asking out of curiosity, andika binayo imali mna."

@Bheko99 offered:

"Daamnnn bro this is so beautiful... I wonder how much the cost was. I really sbwl this in the bundus."

@Nsovo43008212 added:

"Boti doing what you do best. This is beautiful."

@lavauran mentioned:

"This is beautiful absolutely amazing work."

