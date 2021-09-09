Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has welcomed new Egypt national team coach Carlos Queiroz to the north African country

This follows the news that the Egyptian Football Association has roped in Queiroz as their new national team manager and Mosimane of Ahly has praised his counterpart

The former Bafana Bafana managers are seen in a beautiful picture on social media where ‘Jingles’ is wearing a Mamelodi Sundowns shirt

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has welcomed former Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz in Egypt. The Portuguese manager will lead the Egyptian national team as head coach.

The ex-Bafana mentor was announced by the Egyptian Football Association on Wednesday as he will take over Hossam El-Badry. The EFA announced the news on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Spotted in a Mamelodi Sundowns shirt, ‘Jingles’ took to Twitter to welcome the former Real Madrid and Manchester United assistant coach to Cairo. Although some fans believe Mosimane is still in love with Masandawana, it seems the pic was taken a long time ago while he was in charge of the Tshwane giants.

Mosimane wrote on his page:

“El Professor, @Carlos_Queiroz, your CV speaks for itself. You have my full support. Always a pleasure to be with you. Welcome to Egypt.”

Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane has welcomed coach Carlos Queiroz to Egypt. Image: @TheRealPitso/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@MVVZ said:

“Sir Musimani, coach of the Horn of Africa team, all support to you, and good luck in what is to come, God willing. Please solve Diang's problem with the accuracy of the payment.”

@Bulelaniso said:

“Show them Jingles that you are a true professional. Those who don't know you must ask you that why you love Sundowns. People are just fighting battles they don't even know where they started.”

@Amirakh said:

“Egypt national team captain.”

@Segagabi2 said:

“Jingles... that Sundowns shirt looks good on you... Ge did go tenne tsa Egepeta, boys gave to Sundowns... I am not happy with how our team is performing!”

@Mo4476 said:

“Our beloved coach. Ahly fans completely support you and believe in you so no matter what you hear from media or read at social media be sure that the majority are with you and we know that you are sad like us for losing the league but you made us happy a lot so keep going.”

@Khaled said:

“No, it's an old photo when he was still Sundown's coach and met with Queiroz!”

@Hosam_E said:

“What an elegant way to welcome our national team coach. We are so proud of you @TheRealPitso.”

@Hitch_218 said:

“You both have our support and respect.”

Africa delights for Pitso Mosimane’s daughter, graduates from Wits University

In a recent piece, Briefly News posted that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is not only enjoying success on the field but he is rubbing it off on his children after her daughter, Lelentle, graduated from Wits University.

The veteran manager’s daughter has thanked her parents on social media. Mosimane also shared the images of her beautiful girl celebrating her qualification from the Johannesburg-based higher education institution.

Lelentle shared a heartwarming message on her Twitter timeline, saying she will always be indebted to her dad and mother, Moira Tlhagale.

Source: Briefly.co.za