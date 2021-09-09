A local man has social media users feeling very sentimental after heading online to flex with the gifts he just bought his lady

The sweet fella is encouraging other gents to show their ladies some appreciation

Mzansi headed to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the super thoughtful gesture and post

A local man has Mzansi gushing after heading online to share a snap of the awesome gifts he just purchased for his lady. The romantic fella bought a slab of expensive chocolate and a beautiful bouquet of flowers to show his girl some much-deserved appreciation.

His post has also encouraged Mzansi's gents to go out and do the same as many took to the comments sharing snaps of similar presents they had prepared for their ladies.

A local man has prepared some special gifts for his lady. He's definitely #BoyfriendGoals. Images: @iamGiftedStill/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @iamGiftedStill shared the lovely images:

"Remember to pick up some flowers, gents," he captioned the post

Naturally, the post had local men heading to the comments section and many showed off similar gifts for their ladies. Other people simply remarked how sweet his romantic gesture had been.

Check out some of the comments below:

@LindaLundiVee said:

"Someone's daughter slept with a smile."

@ClaireLeruo said:

"Yoooh bathooong. You make love look so beautiful."

@Neo__L said:

"Yes. Pay attention to what she likes."

@VILLOZHO84 said:

"Say no more!"

@SLINDO78303999 said:

"Never received flowers in my life... at the age of 27 yuuuuu."

@Lali_Ghost said:

"Give her flowers while she can still smell them."

@SLINDO78303999 said:

"So the guy must have a car in order to buy flowers?"

@masenya_zakes said:

"Let's keep our ladies happy."

Man prepares cute indoor picnic for bae, Mzansi thinks he's thoughtful: #Boo'dUp

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a cute snap of a local lady sitting down to an indoor picnic has the internet buzzing. Many social media users are speculating that her very thoughtful partner prepared the incredibly romantic food spread.

Heading online, @ChristoThurston shared the adorable snap.

"When love flows from the heart in a genuine way," he sincerely captioned the post.

In the pic, a lady sits on a red blanket and pillows colourfully decorated with rose petals and a bunch of yummy snacks. Custard, cakes and chips have been prepared entirely for her enjoyment.

The simple gesture struck a chord with many South Africans who commended the young man for putting in the effort, despite maybe not having the biggest pockets.

Some cheeky social media users suggested that men with exposed brick walls are notorious lovers, much to the amusement of others of course.

Check out some of the cute comments to the post below:

@loyisojaji said:

"It's the thought that counts."

@FortunePortia said:

"So romantic."

@AycoAM said:

"This wall has experienced some great moments."

@tshepononyane1 said:

"Welcome to the world of true love."

@TaaiV said:

"Gotta love the love that comes in NikNaks, custard and Bubbly choc, you can't miss."

@Seipati_Sanity said:

"Man... love wins always."

Source: Briefly.co.za