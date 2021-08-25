Man Prepares Cute Indoor Picnic for Bae, Mzansi Thinks He’s Thoughtful: #Boo’dUp

A picture of a local woman sitting on an indoor picnic blanket has social media users buzzing

It seems her very thoughtful man decided to prepare the simple but romantic date for his favourite lady

Mzansi was definitely moved by the caring gesture and headed to the comments section to react

A cute snap of a local lady sitting down to an indoor picnic has the internet buzzing. Many social media users are speculating that her very thoughtful partner prepared the incredibly romantic food spread.

A local man has impressed South Africans after preparing a super romantic indoor picnic for his girlfriend. Images: @ChristoThurston/Twitter

, @ChristoThurston shared the adorable snap.

"When love flows from the heart in a genuine way," he sincerely captioned the post.

In the pic, a lady sits on a red blanket and pillows colourfully decorated with rose petals and a bunch of yummy snacks. Custard, cakes and chips have been prepared entirely for her enjoyment.

The simple gesture struck a chord with many South Africans who commended the young man for putting in the effort, despite maybe not having the biggest pockets.

Some cheeky social media users suggested that men with exposed brick walls are notorious lovers, much to the amusement of others of course.

Check out some of the cute comments to the post below:

@loyisojaji said:

"It's the thought that counts."

@FortunePortia said:

"So romantic."

@AycoAM said:

"This wall has experienced some great moments."

@tshepononyane1 said:

"Welcome to the world of true love."

@TaaiV said:

"Gotta love the love that comes in NikNaks, custard and Bubbly choc, you can't miss."

@Seipati_Sanity said:

"Man... love wins always."

"Anything you want, baby": Woman shows off spoils from bae, Mzansi super 'jelly'

In more cute relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman has social media users feeling super envious after sharing snaps of the luxurious gifts from her man. The lucky lady says her boyfriend let her pick out whatever she wanted and she could not help but flaunt the spoils online.

Heading to her Twitter account, @Fowziyah_Abdul showed off the expensive-looking black shades, clutch purse and caramel coloured bucket hat. Each item was also beautifully accented by a gold emblem.

"My boyfriend said anything you want baby, ” she sweetly captioned the post.

Mzansi took to the comments section and many local ladies were hilariously fed up about constantly having to pray for such a thoughtful man. Others, however, were just happy to see another sister prosper in love.

Check out some of the cute comments below:

@mtshali_bulelwa said:

"Father can You hear meeee?!??"

@kurisayn said:

"Cute pictures like this make me so happy..."

@lediphatela said:

"Pls I need to get those shades soon."

@NjabulisoZulu said:

"Akakuzwa kahle mntaka ma."

