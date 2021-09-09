Rami Chuene Gives Shout Out to Loyiso MacDonald: "We Miss You on The Queen"

Rami Chuene showed love to industry peer Loyiso MacDonald on his birthday on Tuesday, 7 September

The former The Queen actress shared snaps of herself with the talented actor who also left The Queen a few weeks back

Rami Chuene's fans took to her timeline to help her wish Loyiso, who played the role of Kagiso Khoza, a fabulous day

Rami Chuene took to social media recently to give a shout out to her former The Queen cast-mate Loyiso MacDonald. The veteran actress wished the talented star a happy birthday on Tuesday, 7 September.

Even though both of them have left The Queen, they still get along very well in real life, according to OkMzansi. Rami took to Twitter and posted selfies of herself with Loyiso, who portrayed the role of Kagiso Khoza on the Mzansi Magic telenovela. She captioned her sweet post:

"Love, Light, Laughter, Life, Loy. I love you my @loyisomacdonald happy birthday."

Tweeps took to Rami's comment section to help her wish Loyiso a fabulous birthday. Check out some of the birthday messages below:

@LottyM4 said:

"Happiest birthday to you dearest @loyisomacdonal. Wishing you a super awesome one today and always."

@MoilaTheresaV commented:

"Happy birthday filled with priceless memories and abundant blessings @loyisomacdonald. Have a day graced with tons of love, a fountain of warmth and loads of happiness. You are loved and appreciated. Hip hip hooray!! PS. We miss you on The Queen."

@Brian_ibraim added:

"Happy birthday to Sgaqagaqa."

Dineo Langa shows love to Loyiso MacDonald

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Langa took to social media to show love to actor Loyiso MacDonald on his birthday. The former The Queen stars played the roles of brother and sister in the telenovela.

The two actors developed a strong friendship when they were still part of the cast of the Mzansi Magic soapie. Dineo took to Twitter on Tuesday, 7 September and posted sweet selfies of herself with Loyiso.

The stunner penned a heartfelt birthday message to her former onscreen brother and friend. She captioned her post:

"It's my BIG BROTHER'S BIRTHDAY. Always so proud of you @loyisomacdonald. Thank you for always honoring our bond. I want you to be happy not just for today but for the rest of your life cause God knows you deserve the best of everything. Love you. Happy birthday broski."

