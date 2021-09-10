Tito Mboweni has paid tribute to the late and much-loved ANC leader, OR Tambo, who will always hold a place in the hearts of South Africans

He described Tambo as the one true leader who made the ANC into what it is today

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the post and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni penned a touching tribute to the late OR Tambo. Mboweni has described the struggle stalwart as principled, decisive and the backbone of the ANC. He's resolute in the fact that Tambo built the organisation into the influential party it is today.

, @tito_mboweni shared these generous words:

"President OR Tambo will forever be remembered as the ANC leadership that kept our organisation together. And built it to be the giant African Liberation Movement. Clear, resolute, decisive, principled, firm, warm, friendly, considerate and the good grand oldman next door. Viva OR."

His post, however, received mixed reactions from social media users.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Mnguni_Yeyeye said:

"OR Tambo is massively underrated, this is an indirect consequence of portraying Mandela to be the Messiah figure. Songs like "Mandela akekho ofana naye" spread the propaganda that Mandela is the sole freedom fighter. It's time we focus on Solomon Mahlangu, Harry Gwala, Jon Dube."

@20ArtisticMinds said:

"There were no tenders during that time and the enemy was the apartheid Regime. Today we have many enemies. Unemployment, poverty, tenderpreneur, GBV and monopoly capital."

@HectorMarimo said:

"Sloganeering for relevance. Jacob Zuma also worked hard for that, only to lose your kind and Cyril to these baked beans now controlling ANC. Jacob Zuma presided over SA’s momentous occasion hosting the FIFA 2010 World Cup and led SA to avoid the catastrophic 2009 global recession."

@Abuti_Zumbro said:

"I do believe OR Tambo was the greatest hero in fighting apartheid, it's just that media decided to give Mandela all the accolades."

@Shabisto12 said:

"There were no delinquents then, those who joined ANC were selfless, there were no government positions and control of tenders. There was a common cause."

“The farm”: Mzansi reacts to Tito Mboweni’s pics with Tumi and chickens

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Former Finance minister Tito Mboweni seems to have found a new hobby as he is still taking time out of his political schedule and commitments. Mboweni took to social media to share a number of photos as he is busy with rural life and some farming.

The veteran economist has also urged his followers to visit his province of Limpopo as he looks to boost tourism. However, some people believe they cannot have fun if he dishes garlic, tomatoes and pilchards or canned fish. He wrote on his wall:

“Amidst the chickens and all, we have to prepare firewood. There is Tumi doing it with his big muscles! It is nicely cold in the Duchy of Makgobaskloof. Come visit us. ⁦@golimpopo⁩. ⁦@Tourism_gov_za”

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@Wymsoc said:

“Not sure how much land you have sir. Here’s an idea. Run annual youth skills development courses on animal husbandry/gardening, etc. Let them keep the proceeds after. I’ll donate … assuming proper governance of funds mos.”

@Ncontsi said:

“Tito, whilst you're busy admiring Tumi's big muscles over there - could you please take up advocacy for Zero Rating of IEC online voter registration website by telecoms companies please? Data is expensive & in the context of Covid, Zero Rating the site is crucial. Please?”

@Ncusane said:

“Please! Don't kill chickens for feeding, while there's green all around Makgobaskloof and many parts of SA to feed the world but selective delays are making hard for improvements of the whole economy.”

@Jucez-the said:

“Let me gather cash... To visit the Makgobaskloof... I wanna discuss something important to you and my leader @FloydShivambu regarding the economy.”

@JnJSong_ said:

“I want to visit you Mr Mboweni.”

@Mavhungu_Ndou said:

“The farm.”

@ElijahTwins474 said:

“Free-range chicks.”

