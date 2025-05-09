Judge Nathan Erasmus has announced that sentencing in the Joslin Smith trial will start on 27 May 2025

The State will lead evidence on victim impact statements, as well as expert evidence on human trafficking

Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn were found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking

Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno Van Rhyn will hear their fate by 29 May 2025. Image: Rodger Bosch

WESTERN CAPE – Kelly Smith, Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn will find out their fate before the end of May 2025.

The trio were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping following the disappearance of Joslin Smith.

Joslin was last seen on 19 February 2024 in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, Boeta, who claimed that she went to play with friends and never returned. They were later accused of being complicit in selling her for cash.

Sentencing proceedings will take place on 27 May 2025

During a brief appearance in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Friday, 9 May, Judge Nathan Erasmus explained what would happen next.

The judge noted that sentencing proceedings will begin on Friday, 27 May, in Saldanha Bay, where the trial was held.

“Our planning is, subject to confirmation, that we will return to Saldanha on the 27th of May. We will then have the evidence presented and the argument on the 27th and 28th of May. I will then hand down the sentence on the 29th of May.”

The trio will next appear in the Western Cape High Court on 23 May, when the matter will be postponed to 27 May. They will be held at Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison until then.

Advocate Zelda Swanepoel will lead the State's evidence during the sentencing proceedings. Image: Brenton Geach

State to present evidence during sentencing

The judge also noted that he was informed by the State that they intend to lead evidence on victim impact statements, as well as expert evidence on human trafficking during the proceedings.

With regards to the defence, Erasmus added that he was of the view that reports needed to be prepared with regard to the circumstances of the accused, irrespective of whether they wanted to call evidence on their own behalf.

The judge added that he also asked for social workers’ reports to be prepared, and while there generally took approximately six weeks, he asked for it to be expedited so that there were no undue delays in the matter.

