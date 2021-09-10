Lionel Messi grabbed a hat-trick for Argentine in their 3-0 whitewash of Bolivia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Argentine legend and teammates celebrated their summer triumph in the Copa America in front of their home fans

Messi was reduced to tears while celebrating the elusive title saying he had dreamt of such a day and it finally came

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi celebrated the Copa America title in front of Argentinean fans after their 3-0 win over Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers, SPORTbible reports.

Messi put up a 5-star performance in the encounter finding the back of the net once in the first half and then getting a brace in the second half.

But the best moment came after final whistle as the 34-year-old and his teammates lifted their summer triumph by parading the title in front of the home fans.

Lionel Messi celebrates Copa Ameria glory. Photo: leomessi

The PSG star had too much that he was reduced to tears of joy in what could be described as incredibly emotional scenes.

Messi said via Rapler:

"There was no better way to celebrate than by being here. My mum is here, my siblings are in the stands. They have suffered so much and they are here celebrating.

"I am very happy.

“I dreamed a lot about this day and thank God it came. I have no words to thank you for all the love received. What a beautiful night, I really enjoyed it. Unforgettable.”

