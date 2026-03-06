Jojo Robinson finally broke her silence following the shocking announcement that Showmax was getting canned

The Real Housewives of Durban star was devastated over the news and expressed confusion and uncertainty about the show's future

She's among the many fans and socialites who've taken to social media to voice their frustration at the sudden shutdown

Jojo Robinson weighed in on Showmax coming to an end. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

In the wake of the shocking announcement of Showmax's closure, many subscribers are sitting in wait to learn what will become of some of their favourite shows.

News of the streaming service's shutdown made headlines on 5 March 2026, after it was revealed that Canal+, which took over the company in late 2025, felt that Showmax was a liability.

Three months after cutting off several popular shows from DStv, MultiChoice verified the reports in an official email sent to subscribers, explaining that the move is part of a strategic shift to consolidate and "strengthen" their digital platforms.

As many fan-favourite shows now hang in the balance, Jojo Robinson was clearly devastated by the news.

IOL reports that the Real Housewives of Durban star was both heartbroken and confused over the sudden shutdown, taking to her Instagram page to voice her frustration.

"Showmax is one of my favourite streaming platforms at the moment, it's got all of the 'Housewives,' and it gets it instantly. I am so sad, I feel like it's been such a big part of our lives for so long. Like, we've been like Showmax fam, and now we're just losing it! Gone! No more Showmax originals."

Robinson, who recently starred in the first-ever The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa and its explosive reunion in February, expressed deep concern for the future of the franchise.

Although a sixth season of The Real Housewives of Durban was expected, Jojo revealed that filming has suddenly stopped, leaving the cast and fans wondering if the show will ever return.

"She's going. I'm so sad, and obviously, that puts uncertainty with 'RHOD.' We would have filmed 'RHOD' by now. Season 6 was approved to be shot, and then it just went quiet, and nothing happened, only to find out now that Showmax is gone. Does this mean 'RHOD' is gone?"

Since cameras aren't rolling and Showmax is closing down, Jojo said she doesn't think the Durban housewives will return in 2026.

‘RHOD’ star Jojo Robinson shared her thoughts on Showmax coming to an end, saying she was sad to say goodbye. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

The reality TV personality had been part of the Showmax family since joining the cast of RHOD in its second season, and quickly became one of the franchise's biggest stars.

For Jojo, Showmax wasn't just a streaming service; it was the platform that launched her television career and turned her into a household name across the continent.

"I'm so sad. I don't want to say goodbye to everything I was used to, and we still had so much to offer for 'RHOD', now the future is sort of like up in the air."

She's among many stars who expressed shock at the news, including Bonang Matheba, who reacted in disbelief at the announcement. Having worked with Showmax for many years, the media maven did not take well to the news.

Relebogile Mabotja, who recently hosted Showmax's original docu-series, Untied, posted heartbroken emojis to the announcement on social media, proving that the platform was not only a source of entertainment but it was also a source of livelihood and a creative home for the country’s top talent.

Mzansi reacts to Showmax shutdown

Heartbroken subscribers flooded the platform's latest social media page to say their goodbyes.

mankaloseng said:

"We will miss Showmax. I was one of the first subscribers because I enjoy local content."

_iiamthandokuhle asked:

"Showmie, are you really leaving?"

pink.diamond08 wrote:

"Never missed a subscription month. Farewell, Showmie."

snqobile_makhathini was heartbroken:

"How could you do this to us, Showmie?

Jojo Robinson flaunts her lavish Valentine's Day gift

At least for Jojo Robinson, she'll be driving off to Showmax's funeral in a stunning new sports car. In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's Valentine's Day gift from her husband.

Boo Bear surprised his loving wife with some new wheels, and social media erupted in cheers as fans celebrated Jojo's lavish gift.

Source: Briefly News