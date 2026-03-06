A Gauteng man built a shack with a one-door garage and a veranda that gives the structure a proper house-like appearance from the street

Inside the shack, LED wall panels and a mounted TV give the space a polished, modern look that has impressed many South Africans online

South Africans have long been turning heads with creative shack builds, and this Gauteng man’s Facebook post has added another proud chapter to that story

A South African man just proved that a shack can look better than some people’s flats.

Sello Dave Tshwaribe posted images of a stunning shack that left Mzansi impressed. Images: Sello Dave Tshwaribe

Sello Dave Tshwaribe from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, posted photos on Facebook on 4 March 2026 showing off his home. He captioned the post “Home sweet home.” The three photos he shared stopped people mid-scroll.

Tshwaribe’s shack is not your average zinc-and-plank structure. It was built with clear attention to detail, from the outside in. The man put up his photos for the world to see, and Mzansi had a lot to say about what they were looking at.

Shack exterior design in South Africa

From the outside, the structure has a one-door garage attached to the shack. A veranda runs along the front, and it gives it a house-like feel. The main entrance is through an aluminium sliding glass door. Many properly built homes still don’t have it.

This kind of exterior craftsmanship is not as rare as it once was. Across South Africa, social media has become a gallery for people who are building shacks with massive attention to detail, one corrugated panel at a time.

The inside of the shack

Walls are lined with panels inside Tshwaribe's home, and LED lights run along the TV stand. It gave the space a modern glow. A TV is mounted on the wall, with a solid sound system set up underneath. The couches are decent and well-placed. Just behind the lounge area sits a dining table.

See the Facebook post here:

Mzansi reacts to Tshwaribe’s Facebook post

South Africans have seen shack makeovers before. Tshwaribe’s home stood out as it was not a renovation story.

Reincarnated Immortal commented:

“Once you build your shack this way, you are not planning to build a house anymore.”

Mosana Nonhlanhla Nhlax wrote:

“Everything is beautiful from the outside to the inside. I respect you. The time you think of building a house I guess it will be more beautiful. “

Nthabee Lee Sefalane said:

“Wow! I am inspired. This is a beautiful home.”

Gemini Oso noted:

“Why don't you just buy bricks and build a stronger house like this one because I feel like you can afford most of the things, judging from the things you have inside the house. Nice shack though.”

Boni Zaza commented:

“Awesome job! It is so beautiful, brother.”

The interior of the stunning shack. Image: Sello Dave Tshwaribe

Source: Briefly News