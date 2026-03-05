A TikTok content creator shared a plug for social media users who want to start working with brands and getting paid for campaigns

The app she recommended connects creators with brands and shows exactly what is needed before one can even apply for a campaign

People in the comments were ready to get started, with some asking for help getting referrals and others saying they were already using it

A young woman standing next to her car.



A young woman known for sharing money and work-related plugs posted another helpful plug on 4 March 2026. While sitting in her car, she pointed her followers towards an app that could help them start earning through brand campaigns. She introduced them to the Humanz app, telling them:

"I will plug you with anything that can make you progress in your life."

She explained that the app is one of the best platforms for content creators who want to work with big brands and get paid for it.

How does Humanz work?

Humanz is an influencer marketing platform that connects brands with content creators. According to the platform, it uses AI technology and social media integrations to help brands find the right creators and help creators find the right campaigns.

What makes it stand out, according to the content creator, is how transparent it is. When you click on a campaign, it tells you exactly how many followers you need, what kind of content is expected, how the video should be filmed and how much you will get paid. She gave an example. She explained how one campaign might need a person to have at least 1,000 followers to get paid R2,500.

She also mentioned that well-known influencers like Grace Madlana have the app listed in their bios, which she said was proof that the platform is legitimate.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA loves the Humanz campaign plug

Netizens interested in working with campaigns shared their thoughts and asked TikToker @__deelaah questions for more details:

@Nana Babyqoyo_16❤️ said:

"Unfortunately for me, I need followers 💔🧎‍♀️"

@Riya🏳️‍🌈 added:

"And also the salt."

@chubby_25 shared:

"I'm new 🥰🥰 and I love it here already 😍"

@Mawande Mdluii asked:

"Please help apply."

@melody💕 confirmed:

"I am using it."

@《♡♡》NOMA《♡♡》 thanked:

"Thank you babes ❤️🥰"

Disclaimer: Briefly News does not provide financial advice. The information shared in this post is for informational purposes only. Always do your own research before signing up for any platform or applying for campaigns.

