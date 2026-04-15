Three Gauteng Crime Intelligence officers who were arrested for business robbery claimed they were on duty, confiscating illegal goods

The officers, who were caught in the act by an anti-crime unit, also explained why they decided to commit the crime

South Africans took to social media to express outrage that men tasked with protecting the citizens abused their powers

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The Crime Intelligence officers claimed that they were just trying to make a living by committing a robbery. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Three Gauteng Crime Intelligence officers, who were arrested for robbery, claimed that they were just trying to earn a living.

Emmanuel Ntoampe (31), Bheki Gaven Sithole (35), and Vusi Tshabangu (25) were arrested on 9 April 2026, after they were caught in the act of committing a business robbery in the Letsoho Shopping Centre in Katlehong.

They were arrested alongside a police informant, Thandokuhle Ngema. All three officers have since appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court and were granted R1,500 bail. Ngema’s bail application will be heard on Friday, 17 April 2026.

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Officers claimed they were trying to make ends meet

In the official The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report about the matter, one of the men claimed that they were just trying to get by.

"One individual allegedly stated that they were engaging in the conduct to 'make ends meet' through private means, despite the unlawful nature of the activity.

"He further indicated that he was 25 years old and attempting to earn a living," the report stated.

The items recovered from the officers during their arrest. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Police were hesitant to arrest the individuals

According to Simphiwe Khumalo, from the Thatha Zonke Anti-Crime Unit, police were hesitant to arrest the officers. The unit apprehended the officers while they were committing the crime, after responding to a tip-off from a community member. He told News24 that after they disarmed the officers and restrained them, the men said they were Crime Intelligence officers who were on duty, confiscating illicit cigarettes.

Khumalo said Thatha Zonke members grew suspicious and contacted the Thokoza South African Police Service (SAPS), but they were hesitant to do anything.

"There was resistance from Thokoza SAPS, and they did not want to arrest them, because they were saying they were police officers and were on duty and doing their job.

"This despite us showing them evidence that it was actually a robbery and that they were not supposed to be there," Khumalo said.

IPID was then contacted, and after a preliminary investigation, the officers were arrested for business robbery.

South Africans react to the officer’s claims

Social media users expressed frustration that officers of the law turned to crime and justified it by saying that they were trying to make a living.

@subzerogunner asked:

“Making ends meet by betraying the trust vested in you to protect and serve the citizens of this country? Quit and become a full-time criminal. There are people who don't even earn an income who don't engage in criminal activity. These are just immoral people.”

@Mamkhiwa1 said:

“Trying to make ends meet by committing a crime? This is an interesting one, especially coming from Crime Intelligence Officers. Hayi ke, we are on our own.”

@anonymoussam0 stated:

“Every South African is trying to make ends meet, but they don’t turn to crime. You were in a position to make a positive change, and you blew it. No mercy.”

@_JS_Bond_ noted:

“The people you robbed were also just trying to make ends meet.”

@divandreyer asked:

“Can we all just agree that as civil servants, engaging in crime and corruption should be counted as treason?”

SAPS members sentenced for accepting bribes

Briefly News previously reported on three police officers who were jailed for participating in corrupt activities.

The officers were arrested after a motorist reported that they had asked for a bribe to keep quiet about a crime.

The trio stopped the motorist and found suspected drugs in his vehicle, but asked him for money to look the other way.

Source: Briefly News