A local man, Kwanda Mtetwa has just become the first SA citizen legally approved to smoke marijuana in public

The 32-year-old turned to cannabis after sustaining injuries in a 2011 motorbike accident

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their tongue-in-cheek remarks to the news

One local man has become the first person to get a legal prescription for marijuana in South Africa.

Kwanda Mtetwa has just become the first SA man legally approved to smoke marijuana in public. Images: @thecubanzulu/Instagram

At 32-years-old, Kwanda Mtetwa turned to medicinal marijuana after he suffered terrible injuries as a result of a 2011 motorbike accident. The once-active young man was bedridden for 8 months and soon became dependent on pain medication, he told eNCA.

“I was bedridden for eight months and relying on heavy pain medication..I started looking for an alternative pain relief” and as a result he turned to cannabis to avoid addiction.

Not enjoying the locally produced marijuana, Mtetwa ordered seeds from Europe online and decided to grow the plant in his backyard. Today, he's a cannabis activist and lecturer who can light a blunt wherever he wants, Sunday World reports.

Mzansi headed to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the news. Many responded with some seriously humorous remarks.

Check out some of the comments below:

Molahlegi Vii Mahlako said:

"How do we also apply for a permit?"

Tokelo Sello said:

"Marijuana is a gateway to other drugs. I have seen it happen to lots of people."

Papiki Noko MPhalaborwa said:

"Marijuana is the only herb that doesn't conform to any political influence or witchcraft. I really love this herb."

Marakalala Deco Clips said:

"We've been doing it illegally for years."

Monde Songongo said:

"So if it's ordered from Europe it gets approved?? WTF"

McDoda Livingstone Hlatshwayo said:

"We've Been Smoking in Public from 1994 till infinity, what's so special about that?"

Ne Al Elmo Madlila said:

"Lucky man. I want to be the 1st woman. God when?"

Rabalao Abiku Mzania said:

"I'm the 2nd one, self-approved."

Government unveils R28 Billion cannabis industry national strategy

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has presented a national strategy aimed at monetising the R28 billion cannabis business.

The government's strategy is said to have the potential to create over 25 000 jobs for South Africans and attract foreign investment, according to Fin24.

The plan comes after extensive research was conducted by the department for a period of two years that looked at the industrialisation and monetisation of the cannabis plant. Country's such as Mexico, Canada, the United States of America and China's strategies in relation to the commercialisation of the cannabis plant were studied.

According to BizNews, the Department of Agriculture believes that tapping into the cannabis industry would help expand the economy. The department has noted that there current restrictions to their plans such as the legal standing of the cannabis plant in South Africa.

The department is also concerned that there there is a potential for major companies to take over the industry and monopolising it. The strategy calls for promoting hemp and marijuana production with uses ranging from medical to food to recreational use.

The department also aims to expand the volume and variety of cannabis produced for domestic and international markets while maintaining an efficient regulatory and legal framework.

Source: Briefly.co.za