A farm based in the United States of America is being sued by black locals for illegal and unfair labour practices

Pitts Farms is dragged to court by a group of six black workers who feel exploited after the farm employed white South Africans and paid them more

Media reports suggest that the business produces corn and soybeans but pay Mzansi staffers about R170 an hour compared to R126 per hour for locals

A farm in the United States of America is facing a legal battle after employing white South Africans and paying them more than locals. According to local media reports, the farm produces soybeans and corn and is now being sued.

Pitts Farms is based in Mississippi and it is reportedly on the wrong side of the law following complaints from local workers.

Business Insider reports that the embattled farm usually had 70% of its workforce consisting of black staffers. In court papers filed before the US district court earlier this week, the farm is expected to account for its actions.

Pitts Farms started importing workers in 2014 from Mzansi and it is reported that they were always white and according to the plaintiff, the South Africans are better-paid than the local labourers, who had to train the foreign workers.

Pitts Farms in the United States is accused of paying South Africans more money. Image: @VSLandbou/Twitter

Source: Twitter

6 US workers sue Pitts Farms for unfair pay compared to SA workers

The business website has it that six of the workers dragged the farm to the Mississippi Centre for Justice and Southern Migrant Legal Services and they want compensation for being exploited.

Looking at the salary breakdown, it is mentioned that South Africans were rewarded with a start rate of R139 ($9.87) an hour back in 2014 and reached R170 ($11.83) last year, as per the complainants. On the other hand, the US citizens were paid R126 ($9) for an hour.

South Africans share their reactions on social media

Briefly News also looks at the reactions of many local citizens who didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts.

@Marcha M Charles said:

“America's foundation is racism. Very sad.”

@Lourens De Beer said:

“Really. Have you ever sat down and wondered why a business will go to all the trouble to hire people from overseas and then pay them more?! It is costing them more and the also all the legal dos and don'ts are much more hassle.”

@Charles Greeff said:

“It's funny why south African "news outlets" always looks at what the USA is doing wrong. If I can send a message to these idiots behind this page. you have no clue what is happening here and start reporting what is going on in SA.”

@Machiel Paddavis said:

“Love it! You will never find a harder worker than an Afrikaans South African farmer! We just know how to farm and to farm well.”

At the same time, The South African carried the same report indicating that Pitts Farms introduced a so-called ‘change in employment strategy’ but it has left a group of local communities irked.

It said the strategy began as a workers’ rights issue soon descended into an ugly row about race and the exploitation of black US citizens.

