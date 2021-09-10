SA YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman has social media users talking after spending five nights with 16 deadly snakes

The content creator filmed the entire experience as says he wanted to prove that reptiles are not as dangerous as they are portrayed

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their mixed reactions to the post

South African YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman has social media abuzz after conducting one very interesting conservation experiment involving 16 snakes. The nature-enthusiast wanted to show his global audience that deadly reptiles are much friendlier than they're usually portrayed, locking himself in a 6x2 'cage of death' with the animals.

He spent an incredible five nights locked in the cage.

“It was an incredible experience and a successful series. I really think we achieved what we set out to do: show that these animals don’t intend us any harm if left alone. There’s absolutely no reason to kill them," Dinkelman told TimesLive.

Local social media users could not believe their eyes. One person humorously remarked that Dingo knew nothing of spending a night with deadly reptiles as he had not yet met his ex-girlfriend.

Check out some of the other interesting comments below:

Makhokolotso Mk Mitchell said:

"My husband watches his YouTube channel every Saturday morning, he is really fun to watch. He loves and respects his reptiles."

Smanga Kingsman said:

"Try being with my x girlfriend."

Vatsonga Ngoveni said:

"I remember in 1996, I was chased by Black Mamba, I was too close to eggs and were about to hatch. Out of nowhere, I see Black Mamba coming straight at me. Usain Bolt would have come second. Since that day, every time I see a snake it's a war."

Russ Goals said:

"I am sure he applied medicine on himself to make them feel like not biting cause a snake is a snake... No ways"

Alec Stafford said:

"To be honest, it is a well-known fact most snakes will only attack if they feel threatened, so in general, if you see a snake, and it is not posing a risk to you or anyone else around you, let it be. It will move away as quickly as possible. If not, get a snake catcher to relocate it. They are vital parts of the ecosystem."

Farrell Sibongiseni Shusha said:

"Keep the reptiles for a few weeks without feeding and get inside the cage and lock for about 5-10 minutes then come back and tell us what happened."

Jay Tee said:

"Next time please spend a year with them you might turn into a marvel superhero."

Bathong: Snake creeps into Woolworths but a customer rescues it in viral video

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that it was supposed to be just a normal shopping spree for a woman in Australia but it turned out differently when she was greeted by a python in the grocery store. According to media reports, Helaina Alati was greeted by a snake on a supermarket shelf.

The 25-year-old was fortunate because she is used to the creatures as she works as a wildlife rescuer, and managed to return it to the wild. The BBC has it that the woman was looking to select her item when the snake poked out from a shelf at a Woolworths store.

Australian woman greeted by a snake in a grocery store

The publication further indicates that Alati tapped the snake on the tail before taking a snake bag and dispatched the creature from the shop. BBC News reports:

"She retrieved a snake bag from her home, returned to the store, tapped him on the tail and he just slithered in. She then released him away from houses in bushland - a natural habitat for the species around Sydney."

Check out some social media reactions to the post below:

@Sarah Klopfenstein said:

“Literally every time I think something crazy happens with Florida nature, Australia outdoes it x10.”

@Username.Of.Thrones said:

“I don't wanna go to Australia.”

@PPPRnce said:

“Aussies would put it in the shopping basket and 'Who's a good snake?' ”

@LukeHancock00 said:

“The photo quality makes it look fake.”

