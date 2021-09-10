A self-employed guy is bragging on social media after posing in formal wear, saying he has already knocked off

Some of his followers are not entirely getting the point of knocking off for a halfday even if he is working for himself as a boss

@Vhasetha_MRT’s post is going viral but it’s unclear what his business is all about

A local self-employed guy has expounded about the advantages of getting to knock off early as he wants. The South African guy headed to his social media page to drop a hot photograph.

@Vhasetha_MRT is seen wearing formal wear, looking like a boss in a tie next to his car. The guy’s post has attracted many reactions from his local followers. Some people are not entirely impressed with him knocking off early but some seem to understand that being your own boss means flexibility. The guy wrote on Twitter:

“The good thing about being self-employed is that you knock off early.”

A young Mzansi guy is bragging about being self-employed. Image: @Vharetha_MRT/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@KensiKinsa said:

“I love this about our job. I can also take few days off for my daughter’s concerts and all that. Best job in the world.”

@QwinDido said:

“Why do you want to knock off early though?”

@KingBlqman said:

“That’s a very good interesting question.”

@YamkelaJiba said:

“Another level of flexing.”

@RadiantBeauty9 said:

“Bona, best feeling ever."

@TMokopanele said:

“Employ me hle.”

Business boss babe: Mzansi lady flexes her top class business bank cards, pic goes viral

In a related article, Briefly News posted that one South African lady is being celebrated on social media circles for her massive achievement in becoming a successful independent lady. Kamogelo Makgai says she never imagined the success she has achieved after losing her job.

The stunning lady says she can now become a slay queen as she flexed her bank cards. The lady shared a photo of her business account cards on Twitter and the post is going viral.

Looking at the post, the boss lady has a petrol card, private wealth and premier debit cards that show how much financial stability she has achieved over the years. She wrote on her page: “I can now become a slay queen, when I first left my job never thought I’ll do it.”

@MacheteEric said:

"You know, I thought about it and I had to look on the positive side of the slay queens and I couldn't judge nor blame because it's a personal choice. It's actually the smarter way to get what you want by using natural intelligence to make money. Where there is a will there is a way.”

