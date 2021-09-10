KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala Calls ANC "Home", SA Responds Savagely: 'Ungas'faki'

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikala found himself at the receiving end of some flack on social media after he remarked "ANC is our home"

There was a flurry of mixed reactions to the post, although a majority of South Africans slammed the sentiment

Briefly News sorts through the comments to bring readers the loudest reactions to the politician's post

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikala found himself at the receiving end of some flack on social media over a comment he made around his party.

The politician, who serves as the African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson, took to Twitter in a willy-nilly fashion on Friday morning to air a sentiment that not all Saffas took kindly.

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikala found himself at the receiving end of some flack on social media over a comment he made around his party. Image: South African Tourism/ Flickr.

"ANC is our home," read the simple tweet.

South Africans were soon at Zikalala's door, the majority of whom slammed the remark as hogwash.

The tweet attracted more than 300 likes, but more glaringly, saw more than 220 comments filling up the mentions.

Not all Saffas agree with Zikalala's comment

Briefly News sorts through the comments to bring readers the loudest reactions to the politician's post.

A user, @CRaseleka opined that the ruling party has been nothing but a fruitless regime. He wrote:

"Apartheid government was much better than ANC government. Truth be told. Everything is collapsed under ANC."

Another user, @Sbokloza lamented the service delivery challenges facing Nkandla, although not a region currently under the ruling party.

"I only wish sengathi ANC could win at Nkandla Municipality. Maybe soke sithola tar roads namanzi are clean daily. Nkandla has been left out when [it comes] to real service delivery."

@Nkosinathi_99 jibed:

"A home that has unlawfully jailed its former president."

@Cedrinho21 stressed:

"Home ya masepa."

Calls for investigation into Nomagugu Simelane's 'get together'

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Zikalala stated that allegations that the province's Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane hosted a super-spreader event are a high priority.

He reassured the public that an investigation is being conducted. The statement was in response to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA requested a probe into the matter that Simelane's get-together contravened Covid-19 lockdown regulations over the weekend.

Simelane was seen in videos, circulated on social media, dancing and hugging friends without wearing masks and with no social distancing visible.

Zikalala stated that he looks at the DA's allegations as serious as there are ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to The Witness.

Source: Briefly.co.za