Sihle Zikalala Calls for Investigation Into Nomagugu Simelane's 'Get Together'

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala is taking the allegations mage against KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane seriously

Simelane is accused of participating in a birthday lunch for her at which there were no masks or social distancing visible

Zikalala was responding to a request for an investigation into the get-together made by the Democratic Alliance

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala stated that allegations that the province's Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane hosted a super-spreader event are a high priority. On Wednesday, he reassured the public that an investigation is being conducted.

The statement was in response to the Democratic Alliance. The DA requested a probe into the matter that Simelane's get-together contravened Covid-19 lockdown regulations over the weekend.

Sihle Zikalala is calling for an investigation into the birthday party held for KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Simelane was seen in videos, circulated on social media, dancing and hugging friends without wearing masks and with no social distancing visible. Zikalala stated that he looks at the DA's allegations as serious as there are ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to The Witness.

A report by IOL stated that other parties also requested that Simelane be investigated and held accountable for her part in the birthday lunch. Spokesperson for KZN Health Ntokozo Maphisa stated that Simelane accepted an invitation to a meeting which turned out to be a surprise birthday lunch for her.

