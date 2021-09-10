Haibo: Video of GTI Driver Speeding Away next to Police Van, SA Can’t Believe It

A video clip of a GTI driver facing off against a police van has social media users buzzing

It seems the 'race' took place illegally and some people have criticised the officers for abusing state resources

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their reactions to the clip

A video clip of a GTI driver facing off against a police van in a sort of 'street race' has social media users buzzing. Looking at the clip, it's clear the polo driver won the race but Mzansi can't help wondering what the police officers were doing there in the first place.

A video of a VW polo speeding off right next to a police van has social media users buzzing. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the clip.

South Africans were certainly shocked by the clip. One person was particularly worried about the race 'officials' who can be seen running onto the road just seconds before the drivers take off.

Check out some of the comments below:

@NAZEEM_G8 said:

"They must restart I wanna see the end."

@collen_sambo2 said:

"Hope Bheki Cele sees this and deal decisively with those who abuse state resources."

@sahomz said:

"But the guy starting the race jumps in front of the red car after giving a sign that they can start racing what if he was knocked down. Thank GOD the driver in the red car is an alert one that could have easily ended in tears."

@effort_maguta said:

"Satafrika is a great country."

@SmithWhiteB said:

"So, the police are also involved in these things?"

