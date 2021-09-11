3 Parys Farmers Guilty of Assaulting Farmworkers Handed Suspended Sentences

Three of the five farmers found guilty of assaulting two farmworkers have been granted suspended sentences

The three farmers were given three-year sentences due to their age at the time of the assault

The remaining two farmers have been placed in the care of the correctional services

In 2016 two farm workers were brutally assaulted resulting in their tragic deaths.

Three farmers found guilty of assault have been handed three years suspended sentences by the court. Two other farmers were sentenced to correctional supervision according to TimesLIVE.

Cornelius Loggenberg, Lodewikus van der Westhuizen and Gert van Vuuren were deemed to have been relatively young during the assault.

Judge Corne van Zyl said that the five were deemed not to be a threat to public safety and had performed positive roles in their community.

Gert van der Westhuizen was instructed by the court to pay each of the families of the deceased R20 000. He had already said that he was prepared to pay compensation according to SowetanLIVE.

