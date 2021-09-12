Cristiano Ronaldo's mother was reduced to tears amid her son's performance for Manchester United against Newcastle United at Old Trafford

Ronaldo put on a man-of-the-match performance, scoring two goals and helping the Red Devils to a 4-1 win

The Theatre of Dreams was agog to see Ronaldo, and he did anything but disappoint

Cristiano Ronaldo put up a 5-star performance leading Manchester United to the summit of the English Premier League table following a brace against Newcastle United, SunSport reports.

The five-time Ballon d’or winner found the back of the net twice on his second debut in English topflight that his mother was reduced to tears.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom could barely watch as her son scores for United. Image: SunSport.

Ronaldo’s mom Aviero Dolores flew into Manchester after her son seemingly changed his mind having earlier banned her from seeing big games.

He sent a private jet to bring her to the UK ahead of his second Premier League debut.

Dolores Aviero posted a picture of herself heading to the UK aboard a private jet to meet with Ronaldo and his family.

The Portuguese striker returned to Manchester United as he reaches the twilight of his career after a £12.85million deal with Juventus on transfer deadline day.

And the superstar hit the ground running opening the scoring for United in first half stoppage-time against the Magpies with an easy finish.

Newcastle restored parity in the 55th minute, but Ronaldo put his side back ahead with another exquisite finish.

The entire Theatre of Dreams went wild following Ronaldo’s performance that his mother was filled with emotions.

She was captured in 'tears of joy' before Bruno Fernandes and then Jesse Lingard put the icing on the cake as United routed their visitors 4.1.

After the match, Ronaldo wrote on Instagram:

“My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theater of Dreams. For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind into.

“Along with all my teammates and with the amazing support that we always get from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we’ll all be celebrating together in the end.

“Proud to be back at Man. United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team!”

