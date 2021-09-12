“They Stole My Blanket”: BI Phakathi Blesses Distraught Gogo, a Victim of Crime

BI Phakathi remains South Africa's faceless crusader against injustice, this time he helped a very upset old lady

Her blanket had been stolen and she used the opportunity to vent her frustration to BI

She was surprised when he started handing her money and she blessed him and said that she was strong and the devil had no power over her

South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again, this time helping a very upset old lady whose blanket was stolen by a group of children.

BI Phakahti helped the old woman by blessing her with over R2 000 when he heard her sad story.

BI Phakathi resumed his role as a good Samaritan by helping a very upset old lady. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

She was very upset, this was not the first blanket of hers that had been stolen. She told BI Phakathi her story while he offered her his condolences. He patiently waited for her to finish venting her frustration.

When he reached out to console her, she was so upset that she told him not to touch her. Even when he asked her if she knew of a place where they could get a blanket she told him to stop asking her and to leave her alone.

She explained that she woke up and saw the children lying next to her and said that they often slept close to her when it's cold. She was bitterly disappointed that they stole her things.

BI gave her R200 to buy bread, she defiantly told him she is buying herself a blanked tomorrow and that she is not going anywhere.

He handed her another R200 and her tone softened and she asked for God's blessing on BI.

He didn't stop there and gave her another R200, she told him not to give her all his money and asked what he is going to eat. He reassured her that he will be fine.

She said that she is strong and not afraid and that the devil had no power over her. At this, BI gave her another R200 at which she became very worried about BI giving her all his money.

He continued to bless her with money, giving her an estimated R2 000 to the old lady.

Social media users took to the comment section in reaction to the inspiring video

Nayana Kanthi:

"Homeless are our mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters we need to protect our community. Small random kind act could change someone's life.♥️I always find out you don’t need a reason to help people. Show your love compassion will help others. I have always my time to watch your video’s.This is so heartwarming.God bless you"

Sizakele Nonhlanhla Dladla:

"God bless you Baba and your family. I do believe that God sent you to the poor people ."

Lexuss Beckett:

"She so positive in such a terrible situation, I pray for my friends that are on the streets and feel so happy when I see them get a home, one by one, keep doing amazing things bi, we love you x."

Christell van der Merwe:

"Ahhh shame. Poor gogo, you can see she is suffering but her faith is strong. Our country needs to do better. Lord, we pray for breakthroughs, this poverty has to end, our people have to be healed, this country and its people deserve better, in Jesus Name."

