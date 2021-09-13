UFC Star Conor McGregor & Machine Gun Kelly Fight on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly created scenes during the MTV VMAs at the Barclays Centre

Trouble started when the UFC fighter went close to the American rapper in his bid to take a picture during red carpet activities

Machine Gun Kelly reportedly pushed the fighter away, with Conor retaliating by throwing his drink on the entertainer and his girlfriend

It took efforts from security guards to separate Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor after things got intense between the pair on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs.

SPORTbible are reporting via TMZ that the row sparked off after the Irishman attempted to take a photo with the 'My Bloody Valentine' singer outside Barclays Center.

It was gathered that Machine Gun Kelly denied the request and pushed the UFC star away and things got escalated after the fighter fell backwards.

Conor McGregor had a bust up with Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: CBS News

Source: UGC

He staggered and then spilled some of his drink as his walking can dropped to the floor. Conor then threw the remaining contents in his class on Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox.

The furious McGregor then approached with his fists and as he got close, MGK said something that saw security men push Conor away.

A source at the scene told Page Six via Geo Tv:

"They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again."

A second witness told the news site:

"[McGregor] was ready to throw fists. Security was having trouble holding him back."]

Mayweather mocks McGregor

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor have been at each other face in the past few years as the boxer recently trolled the mixed martial artist after losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 pay-per-view event.

The Notorious suffered an unfortunate leg break as the match was stopped at the of round one to give the Diamond the victory in the trilogy contest.

Mayweather posted a photo of the Irishman on Instagram, showing him well dressed but photoshopped his broken left ankle.

Conor McGregor Buys Stunning R9.7 Million Rolex watch

Briefly News reported that Conor McGregor's penchant for expensive and flashy bling is unmatched. So much so that the legendary UFC fighter is said to have a collection of watches worth £1 million (R19.5 million).

The Irish MMA fighter and entrepreneur is now believed to have added another stunning timepiece to his collection. GiveMeSport reports McGregor is now a proud owner of a Rolex Yacht-Master II watch. According to the publication, the stunning watch is thought to have set him back around $50 000 (R970 000).

The watch, believed to be the biggest one by the Swiss manufacturer, boasts of incredible features, including a full coating of gold.

Source: Briefly.co.za