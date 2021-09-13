Anthony W Williams Jr has expressed gratitude to his grandmother for the sacrifices she made when his father was sent to prison

Anthony took to social media to celebrate the woman's 90th birthday and thank her for taking care of him and his siblings

The army officer shared adorable family photos on his LinkedIn page and many people flooded the comment section to celebrate the granny

A US army officer identified as Anthony W Williams Jr has taken to social media to celebrate his grandmother on her 90th birthday and appreciate her for the role she played in his life.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Anthony said his father was sent to prison when he was going into middle school and his mum instantly became a single parent, working two to three jobs to make ends meet.

Anthony W. Williams Jr. says his grandmother was there for him and his siblings. Image: @Anthony W. Williams Jr./LinkedIn

Grandmother's sacrifices

Anthony's grandmother wouldn't sit back and allow her grandkids to suffer so she ensured that the man and his little sisters were fed, sheltered and educated.

In his words:

"My grandma sacrificed so much to ensure my little sisters and I were fed, sheltered, and educated; even driving 30 minutes across town so we could be in a better school district."

Anthony W Williams Jr is grateful

Sharing adorable family photos, Anthony said he is constantly grateful for the sacrifices the grandma made while he was growing up.

In his words:

"I’m constantly grateful for her sacrifices and extremely thankful for everyday that God gives us together. Today is a great day! Happy 90th birthday to my Granny. #WeLoveYou"

Social media reacts

Reacting, a LinkedIn user identified as Thomas M Miller said:

"Keep honouring those who played a role in making you who you are and keep paying it forward."

@Bob Rourke commented:

"Thanks for gracing us all with this story."

@Juon Wilson wrote:

"Happy birthday! A phenomenal lady!!!"

@Julia Rumbelow said:

"Fabulous woman!"

@Adetuyi Samuel commented:

"Happy birthday to you granny, you are a hero."

