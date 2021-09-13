Oskido, shares, his secrets to Success, urges peeps, to focus, on their own goals

Oskido has shared some of his secrets to success and revealed that one of them is minding his own business

The Mzansi businessman and musician urged his fans to focus on their lives and goals instead of sticking their noses in other people's businesses

Oskido has been a mentor to many successful Mzansi artists, including the likes of Black Coffee, DJ Tira and DJ Zinhle

Oskido has revealed his secrets to success. The musician and businessman has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades.

The star knows the ins and outs of showbiz and has been able to stay relevant and adapt to new music styles since the 90s. He took to social media recently to drop some pearls of wisdom.

Taking to Twitter, the club DJ and radio presenter advised his fans to stay in their own lane in order to conserve their energy for their own goals. According to TshisaLIVE, he wrote:

"Minding your own business conserves your energy to do creative work. Focus on your life, your goals and what you want to accomplish."

Oskido is one of the founding members of popular record label, Kalawa Jazmee. Through the label, he has brought Mzansi the likes of Busiswa, DJ Zinhle, Black Motion and Professor.

DJ Zinhle, Black Coffee and DJ Tira wish Oskido a happy birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle, Black Coffee and DJ Tira, among other Mzansi musicians, took to social media on Sunday, 29 November, 2020 to share sweet birthday messages to their senior industry peer, DJ Oskido.

Oskido has played a huge role in developing the careers of many Mzansi artists including the Umlilo hitmaker, Black Coffee and Makoya Bearings. The entertainers made sure that they wish their mentor a happy birthday on Sunday. DJ Zinhle took to Instagram and wrote:

"Happy birthday to the kindest guy I know. @oskidoibelieve Thank you for everything you are. God bless and keep you."

The Drive hitmaker asked his followers to help him wish Oskido a special day. The internationally-renowned DJ Black Coffee wrote:

"Help me wish my big brother the Legend @oskidoibelieve a happy birthday. We love and celebrate you Bhuda."

