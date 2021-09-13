Nandi Madida celebrated her hubby Zakes Bantwini after he released his banger Osama on Friday, 10 September

The stunning actress took to Twitter and named some of her favourite tracks from the talented Durban-born music producer

Zakes Bantwini has produced dope tracks for artists such as L'vovo and Beezory and has also worked with Black Coffee

Nandi Madida took to social media recently to celebrate Zakes Bantwini after he dropped his smash hit, Osama. The stunner joined thousands of South Africans who applauded her hubby for producing the hit song.

Nandi Madida celebrated her hubby Zakes Bantwini after he dropped 'Osama'. Image: @nandi_madida, @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Nandi, who is also an award-winning musician, praised Zakes for continuing to drop songs that keep Mzansi party-goers on the dancefloor. Zakes has been producing hits for himself and other artists since be became a professional musician a few years back.

The star has produced hits for the likes of L'vovo and Beezory and has also worked with world-renowned Mzansi musician Black Coffee. Nandi took to Twitter and listed some of the hit songs Zakes has given Mzansi. According to YouthVillage, she wrote:

"Banyang’sukela - L’vovo, Resista - L’vovo, Wasting My Time - Zakes Bantwini, Clap Your Hands -Zakes Bantwini, Ghetto - Zakes Bantwini, #OSAMA the list is endless. My Ghetto King @Zakesbantwinisa as a performer, producer, artist and Exec. God has blessed you with great talents!"

Tweeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Dona_Soprano wrote:

"Let's not forget the inventor of DKM - Durban Kwaito Music; the musically trained record exec and cultural thought leader. Let's give this man his flowers, somblief."

@TshidiMakgolane said:

"No mahn @Nandi_Madida is a supportive partner hle, EVERY MEN DESERVE A SUPPORTIVE PARTNER like this one."

@Gaolaolwe15 commented:

"And he is only following you... A king indeed."

@SikeeDlanga wrote:

"Zakes is super talented. So happy to see him dominating again."

@BonganiJobe87 added:

"Clap your hands is a classic... Osama uyalapho naye it's definitely a hit, asbonge Madida."

Zakes Bantwini's Osama officially out

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini's hit Osama is officially out. The dope track dropped early on Friday morning, 10 September. The hashtag #Osama trended at Number 1 on Twitter when the song dropped.

Zakes Bantwini features Kasango on the lit single. He took to social media to ask his fans to show love if they are spinning the track. The musician wrote:

"RT if you're listening to OSAMA right now. OSAMA OUT NOW."

Celebs such as actress Natasha Thahane and Lasizwe took to Twitter and responded positively to this track. The Blood & Water actress wrote:

"I need lyrics to this song! #Osama"

