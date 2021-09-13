ANC KZN to Aid Families of 3 Women Shot Dead with Funeral Arrangements

The grieving families of the three women unexpectedly shot whist attending an African National Congress (ANC) will receive help by the leading party

The assistance from the ANC party was due to a visit by KZN ANC provincial chairperson to the families where the families financial situations were revealed

ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli announced that shooting took place during a ward 54 branch general meeting

The loved ones and relatives of the three women fatally gunned down during an African National Congress (ANC) meeting in Inanda will receive aid when it comes to plans and arrangements needed for the funerals.

The decision to aid with the funeral arrangements for the families of the victims is due to the recent visit by a team headed by KZN ANC provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, to the impacted families where it was discovered that these families were battling financially.

The ANC in KZN is planning to assist the grieving families of the three ladies who were gunned down during a meeting. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

eNCA was approached by ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli who confirmed that the gun was discharged in the midst of a ward 54 branch general meeting.

EWN expressed the irritations felt by the grieving family whilst the ANC part promises to assist the families

Following reports by eNCA on a report by SAPS spokesperson in KZN Jay Naicker it is confirmed that the motive for the dismal situation is currently unknown whist KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is persisting the accelerated response of authorities.

Source: Briefly.co.za