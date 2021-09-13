A young man in love has taken to social media to share pictures of his beautiful bride and himself, with a story attached

In his post, @peratov shared that, he met his bride six years ago when he was volunteering as a tour guide

Many netizens who saw his post say they need to have a career change

A young man has recently taken to social media to share beautiful photos of his gorgeous bride and himself on their wedding day.

The post, shared by @peratov on his Twitter account, narrated how he met his bride six years ago when he volunteered as a tour guide, and his tourist is now his wife.

He also expressed his appreciation to a name he mentioned as Mageda without disclosing who she was.

A man who met a tourist by chance and volunteered to be her guide married her six years later. Source: @peratov

His post has close to 6000 likes, over 1200 retweets and 111 comments at the time of this publication.

Tweeps who saw his post and the story behind it headed to the comments section to wish him well and inform him of their plans to change careers.

@sonofomenuko commented:

"Congratulations. Quick question: is that first frame you doing your tour guide duties? Nah, brah. Ya'all were on a date."

From @JK_Selorm:

"Boys... we're in the wrong line of work."

@ItzEliInit replied:

"Adding tour guide to my profile."

@candle_mc said:

"Charley e check like we all for be your guides oo."

@ReginaGina01 commented:

"Okay. We are not going to talk about how that wedding dress is so gorgeous on her."

Teacher falls in love with Chinese power plant worker, gets married

In a similar story of love and fate, Briefly News earlier reported that teacher from Uganda fell head-over-heels in love with a Chinese man whose company had arrived in her area to install a power plant. Betty Nabukeera was a local Ugandan teacher when she met Liu Qi, who is a technician, and they got married in November 2020.

Emerging beautiful family photos of the couple and their kid have sent social media into a mixed frenzy.

Mathius Smac reacted:

"Congratulations, this shows that a MAN is not body, MAN is spirit has a soul and lives in a body. The body its just a house so don't be like those who wish they would be some one else. You're more than what you see. Stop admiring others than you yourself."

