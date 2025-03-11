Folks across the internet were in their feels when a sweet teenage boy broke down after receiving an unexpected birthday surprise

The child looked calm at first, and thought that his family may have forgotten about his special day

Netizens worldwide could feel how happy the kid was and shared their tears of joy with him in the comments section

A teenage boy tugged at the heartstrings of Mzansi after he cried tears of joy from his birthday surprise. Images: Tim Robberts/ Getty Images, nothando.mkhize

Source: TikTok

Birthday surprises can go many ways, but this had special results. A teenage boy who got pranked by his family by making him think they got him nothing for his birthday, surprised him with some unexpected gifts that brought him to tears.

A deeply touching moment

TikTok user nothando.mkhize_ shared the clip showing the touching moment of the dude's family singing for him. He eventually started crying, to which one of his family members came forward to hug him. The moving moment brought the internet to tears with many saying that boy children matter too.

Watch the video below:

A day to remember

Birthdays can be a tricky topic to talk about, depending on who you ask. Some people go all out for theirs and plan an entire birthday lunch, while others tend to keep it low key for their pop out day. For those who do tend to go big, social media is usually the place to be when it comes to showing off birthday spoils and celebrations.

The poor boy was surrounded by his loving family who pulled a prank on him. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Birthdays are meant for people to feel special and loved and this young boy felt all of it. He was gifted a big bag that possibly contains a gift he has wanted for a long time. Netizens jumped in on the wholesome moment with many commenters saying the wholesome incident brought them to tears too.

Read the comments below:

y2k_l0sci1ty said:

"The only present I want is for my mom to be financially stable and leave my dad."

Phemelo Mntlane mentioned:

"Jokes on you, I was already planning on crying today😭"

mbayithecreator commented:

"You can see he was 'okay' with no gift but definitely appreciated it when it came out🥺❤️Happy birthday champ 🔥"

Pretty 💎 shared:

"I can only imagine what his thoughts were💔 He probably thought he wasn’t loved enough 🥺"

Nthabeleng ✨️ posted:

"Another Sunday of crying with strangers 🥺🥺 Lapho it's my siblings birthday in a few days, one passed away last year, now I have to pretend I'm ok with celebrating 1 twins birthday 💔💔💔💔😭"

KGAO.GELO💋 said:

"It’s unfortunate someone out there will never experience such moments."

Abigail Mokone-Mofokeng mentioned:

"Girl he lucky last time I got a birthday cake was 8 yrs ago 😭"

Lwa&Hlelo commented:

"It’s him knowing that it’s safe to show tears in front of his family ❤️"

More feel-good stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a little content creator named Linani, whose TikTok account is run by her mother Ziyanda, showed how she could speak one of the Chinese dialects.

previously reported that a little content creator named Linani, whose TikTok account is run by her mother Ziyanda, showed how she could speak one of the Chinese dialects. A young South African man, Phumzo Kota, shared a warm video of his parents telling a bit of their love story during a Q&A session.

One stunner flaunted her impressive weight loss journey for the world to see in a video making rounds online.

Source: Briefly News