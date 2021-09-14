A female teacher fell head-over-heels in love with a Chinese man whose company had arrived in her area to install a power plant

Betty Nabukeera was a local Ugandan teacher when she met Liu Qi, who is a technician, and they got married in November 2020

Emerging beautiful family photos of the couple and their kid have sent social media into a mixed frenzy

Love is undoubtedly not a respecter of race and it happened to an Uganda woman and a Chinese man.

Betty Nabukeera, a teacher in Uganda, came in contact with Liu Qi while a construction company he worked with was building a hydropower plant in Uganda.

A woman met and married a Chinese man after he came to their area to work. Photo Credit: China Xinhua News

The duo fell in love and got married in November 2020.

shared photos of the adorable couple on Facebook and this got many people talking.

In one of the photos, Li and Betty could be seen tending to their cute kid. In another frame, the husband was captured teaching his wife the Chinese language.

Social media reacts

Mathius Smac reacted:

"Congratulations, this shows that a MAN is not body, MAN is spirit has a soul and lives in a body. The body its just a house so don't be like those who wish they would be some one else. You're more than what you see. Stop admiring others than you yourself."

CmcAnitsirhc Tilam Osubac wrote:

"Congratulations. She's beautiful woman from Uganda she deserves to be loved she have stunning beauty than to her husband not that a good looking guy. Nationality it's doesn't matter not base in colour on ours skin. That's the truth of love."

Sky Walker commented:

"The difference is only the skin colour but the blood colour, the feelings and the creature created by Allah called human are still the same. There's nothing wrong with this couple to be together and its called love."

