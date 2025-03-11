Stanley Mathabatha's biography: from Limpopo Premier to Deputy Minister

Stanley Mathabatha is a renowned South African politician whose career serves public service and diplomacy. He served as Limpopo's Premier from 2013 to 2024 and is currently the Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development.

Key takeaways

Stanley served as the premier of Limpopo from July 18, 2013, to June 13, 2024.

from July 18, 2013, to June 13, 2024. Mathabatha is currently the deputy minister of Land Reform and Rural Development .

. Chupu celebrated his 68th birthday on January 21, 2025.

on January 21, 2025. Stanley Mathabatha's wife is the late Margaret Mathabatha, and they have three children.

Stanley Mathabatha's profile summary

Full name Chupu Stanley Mathabatha Gender Male Date of birth January 21, 1957 Age 68 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Sekhukhune region, Limpopo Province, South Africa Current residence Tooseng, Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Mother Grace Mathabatha Children Three Education University of the Western Cape and University of Limpopo Profession Politician Net worth $5 million (approximately)

Where is Stanley Mathabatha from?

Stanley, whose full name is Chupu Stanley Mathabatha (age 68 years old as of March 2025), was born on January 21, 1957, in Sekhukhune region, Limpopo Province, South Africa. At the time of his birth-apartheid regime, the area was referred to as the Transvaal province. Chupu lost his mother, Grace Mathabatha, on October 12, 2024.

Stanley Mathabatha's education

Mathabatha has a bachelor's degree from the University of the Western Cape and a master's in development from the University of Limpopo. In 2003, he was part of an Executive Management Development Programme at Harvard University.

Who is Stanley Mathabatha's wife?

Stanley Mathabatha was married to the late Margaret Mathabatha. She passed away at 61 in June 2023 following a short illness.

Born in Pretoria, Gauteng, Margaret worked as a civil servant. The duo are parents to three children.

Where is Stanley Mathabatha's house located?

The deputy minister's house is in the village of Tooseng, Ga-Mphahlele Limpopo. He resided there alongside his wife and children after they were repatriated from his diplomatic appointment as the ambassador to Haiti.

Stanley Mathabatha's career

Mathabatha landed his first job in public administration after South Africa's first general election. He was the technical advisor to Limpopo's MEC for Finance and Economic Development.

Mathabatha remained in the department for almost a decade until he was promoted to General Manager of the Small, Medium, and Micro-Enterprise Directorate. In 2003, Stanley became the chief operating officer of LimDev before ascending to the general manager position in 2005.

Diplomatic engagement

Following his departure from LimDev in 2010, Stanley undertook diplomacy training in preparation for leading South Africa's mission to Guinea-Conakry. However, former South African president Jacob Zuma appointed Chupu as the ambassador to Ukraine. He held the position till 2013, when the Limpopo Province Legislature elected him to succeed Cassel Mathale, who had been ordered to resign by the ANC.

In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the people of Limpopo re-elected Stanley as their premier. In the 2024 election, he was elected to join the national assembly. Stanley is currently the Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development.

Did Stanley Mathabatha retire from the position of premier of Limpopo?

Stanley did not retire from being the premier of Limpopo. He handed over the position to his successor after serving his constitutional designated term.

Who is the new premier of Limpopo?

Dr Phophi Ramathuba currently occupies the office of the premier of Limpopo. She took up the position after winning the June 14, 2024, general election, where she was contesting with an ANC ticket. Ramathuba has made history as the first woman to occupy the office.

Trivia

Mathabatha was an active member and leader of the Umkhonto we Sizwe and became the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Stanley served as the Provincial Chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo from 2014.

During his time as the ambassador to Ukraine, Mathabatha was also a non-resident ambassador to Armenia, Georgia, and Moldova.

In 2018, Chupu was once accused of tribalism and nepotism in his administration.

Stanley is a member of the South African Communist Party.

Stanley Mathabatha's legacy is marked by his leadership in Limpopo. He transformed public administration and supported economic development. Mathabatha remains influential in South African politics, especially in the ruling party, the ANC.

