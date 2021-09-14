Junior Khanye Wants Kaizer Chiefs to Put Samir Nurkovic on the Transfer List

Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs has been putting up a few unconvincing performances lately and frustration is growing

Former players Junior Khanye and Benedict Vilakazi think that Nurkovic should either be dropped or sold from the club

Nurkovic has failed to score after starting a number of matches which is not a very good return for a highly-rated striker

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Junior Khanye, a former Kaizer Chiefs winger, believes coach Stuart Baxter should dismiss Samir Nurkovic, while Benedict Vilakazi, a former Orlando Pirates player, believes the Serb should no longer play for the club.

So far this season, the striker has appeared in three Premier Soccer League matches and one MTN8 encounter, but he has failed to score, which has drawn criticism from previous footballers.

Samir Nurkovic has been failing to impress in his latest games for Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @Donald_KingPDK

Source: Twitter

The latest outcry against the Serb came after Chiefs were defeated 2-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in a league encounter on Sunday according to Goal. If Khanye were Baxter, he would simply let him go, he told iDiski TV.

“I would then sign five some youngsters. I would then give them the salary which Nurkovic was getting. What is he bringing? The coach has accommodated him," said Khanye.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nurkovic has started all of the games in which he has failed to score, with the exception of one. His performances contrast sharply with those of the player who scored 13 league goals when he first debuted in the PSL in the 2019/20 season.

Despite Khanye's desire for Nurkovic to leave Chiefs, Vilakazi believes the player should not be considered for the starting lineup.

“If he cannot be their top target, he must sit outside. Chiefs have wingers like Sekgota, Billiat can play wide. So if Nurkovic cannot do the job as a central striker, he should sit outside. Billiat cannot be a box player," said Vilakazi.

Social media users question Stuart Baxter's tactics

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs were humbled once again against Mamelodi Sundowns and fans have been reacting on the Twitter timeline. Kaizer Chiefs have a new-look side and a lot was expected from them, but things didn't exactly go according to plan.

Stuart Baxter chose his starting line-up for the game and questions were already raised as to whether he was making the right decisions. Baxter left Khune out and benched some favourites ahead of the game.

Fans have been itching to see centre back Njabulo Ngcobo in action but he's yet to make an impact for Amakhosi. This resulted in anger from many and they didn't hold back in their analysis.

Source: Briefly.co.za