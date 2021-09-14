Interim Orlando Pirates Coach Fadlu Davids Admits He's Under Pressure to Deliver

Fadlu Davids is currently in charge of Orlando Pirates along with Mandla Ncikazi and the pressure is mounting

Davids admits that there's a lot to live up to and the bosses are expecting nothing less than positive results from fixtures

Orlando Pirates managed to pick up three points in their match against Swallows FC and will be hoping to pick up from there

After a terrible start to the season, Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids confessed that his team needed all three points in their Soweto derby against Swallows FC. Bucs had one loss and two draws in their first two league games prior to the 1-0 victory over their Soweto neighbours.

"In every match you play you have that pressure as a coach. We know that we needed the three points but more importantly, we needed a performance," said Davids, according to The Citizen.

“We are in the process of trying to fix the team and most important the performance. If we can perform this way, with more fluidity in our attack, more domination from start to finish and be able to do it for a certain period, that would be good.”

Meanwhile, Swallows coach Brandon Truter was not satisfied with his team's performance after their first loss of the season, claiming that some players were not themselves.

"Lessons learnt today. Should have been a bit tighter. Done better to stop the cross. There's so much more in the tank from my boys. I think we could have done better. We weren't our usual selves today but well done to Pirates," said Truter according to KickOff.

Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi take on coaching role at Orlando Pirates

Previously, Briefly News reported that following the departure of Josef Zinnbauer, Orlando Pirates are expected to follow in the footsteps of Mamelodi Sundowns and hire co-coaches. This seems to be the way forward for PSL clubs who have trouble with coaches.

On Monday, Zinnbauer announced his resignation from the club. Assistant coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi appear to be in line to take over. Davids represented Pirates at the FNB Stadium for the DStv Premiership season launch.

Before appointing Davids and Ncikazi as head coaches, it appears that Pirates had urged them to win games and a loss would be unacceptable, according to SowetanLIVE.

