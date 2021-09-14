South Africans are laughing at another video of a young girl playing a scholarship prank on her unsuspecting mother via social media

The young lady is seen in the video explaining why she deserves the scholarship bursary, saying she was adopted after her mom was imprisoned

The Instagram account holder says her mother was involved in drug trafficking and was later employed as a stripper for five years, but none of that is true

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another South African lady has pranked her mom in the scholarship challenge. Keke Koenane says she applied for her bursary and it was approved.

She says the panel asked her to drop a video of someone whom she sees as an inspiration. She goes on to say in the video that her mom inspires her and she was adopted at the age of two.

She further explains that her mom was in prison for drug trafficking and she was later handed a lengthy sentence but was released on parole. None of this is in fact true.

In 1995, Keke says she was handed back into her mother’s care and says her mom managed to secure a job at a club where she worked as a stripper for five years. The two lovely women later burst out in a laugh.

Going by her handle @Taxie_Queen on Instagram, the young lady wrote on her page:

“#scholarshipprank with my gangster mom @tiktok_southafrica @tiktok”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Another South African has played a prank on her parent. Image: @Taxie_Queen/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@TebohoK said:

“Mama Titi is a G!!”

@Mseakamela said:

“Mom of the Year.”

@Tee_rabs said:

“Titi. I vuma her xem...”

@Keam_89 said:

“The laugh is everything.”

@Samere0505 said:

“Aowa. Keke... net so... live... yah neh... Dimamzo.”

@Zwaneonline said:

“Your Ma didn't even flinch.”

@Tumelo_Sharks said:

“Legendary I tell you.”

@NtsakoC said:

“This one you need in your corner.”

@TumiPhake said:

“This is one is classic. Can’t wait to do it to my mom.”

@Diineo said:

“Ahhh ma'lady. She's agreeing to this entire story YHO.”

@CocoBrownZA said:

“Why would you kill me like this!!! Your mother is such a rider!!!!”

“Hahaha”: Mzansi is in stitches as a young girl pranks her dad in a funny video

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a young girl decided to upload her video pranking her father and pretending to shoot it for a scholarship application.

The beautiful girl says her father is her inspiration and that the dad was convicted for nearly 25 years after killing his neighbour’s dog.

According to the young lady, who introduces herself as Reitumetse Twala, the animal was barking at night and her father couldn’t sleep. So, he decided to kill it.

Source: Briefly.co.za