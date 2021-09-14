Many people on social media are seriously impressed by a local truck driver who kneels down and prays before getting behind the wheel

The unidentified praying long-distance truck driver is now praised because it is never safe on South African roads

Many people feel drivers should see this guy as an example to invite God before they embark on their daily routines

Due to unsafe conditions as he transports heavy loads on long-distance trips, one South African truck driver is seen praying before embarking on a long drive. The viral post has found its way on social media through Mthabase Mdingi via Facebook.

He says the unidentified driver usually prays before getting behind the wheel as he transports various cargo all over the country.

The post is also shared by Thulani Mzinyane and plenty of South Africans are now touched by the driver’s post and many are posting their supportive reactions. The account holder captioned his post:

“This guy prays before he drives his truck. This touched me a lot. God protect everyone on the road.”

A truck seen praying before moving his vehicle is a hit on social media. Image: @ThulaniMzinyane/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“Captain”: Saffas react to a video clip of a truck driver who does a safety checklist before the crash

In a similar post regarding trucks, Briefly News published that a local truck driver is being celebrated on social media for his vigilance on the road. The guy’s video surfaced on the internet through the SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page.

According to the page, the guy is only identified as Charlie and he seems to be seriously aware of his safety on the road, and there are massive reactions to the short clip on the social networking site.

Judging from the clip, it seems the guy is prepared for any scenario on the road and checks his airbrakes, the temperature of the truck and a number of features. The group said on Facebook:

“Charlie sent this video. Quite funny how everything is written down before. Watch till the end.”

Source: Briefly.co.za