Benni Mccarthy Not Thrilled With How AmaZulu Failed to Sign a New Striker

Coach Benni McCarthy is discouraged after his loss in the CAF Champions League and wishes they would've done more

AmaZulu had a lot of chances in the match but failed to score, this reminded Benni that they need a striker

McCarthy is now not happy with the club because they did not sign a new striker like would've wanted them to do

After AmaZulu's disheartening 0-1 home defeat to Nyasa Big Bullets in the first leg of the Champions League at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, coach Benni McCarthy criticized the club's failure to fulfil his wishes to sign a top-class striker.

Usuthu will face a mountain to climb to stay in the competition in the first round of their inaugural campaign in Africa's premier club competition when they travel to Malawi's Lilongwe for the second leg.

McCarthy was perplexed by the number of chances his players failed to convert in the first leg in Durban and voiced disappointment at AmaZulu's failure to sign a striker according to TimesLIVE.

Even though they finished second in the DStv Premiership last season, the coach thought the team needed to hire a striker ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season because he felt they were failing to score goals.

Meanwhile ahead of the disappointing game, Benni McCarthy wanted AmaZulu to enjoy playing continental football and follow in the footsteps of Bafana Bafana by winning.

"We just want the game to come now because we prepared well enough for what we are going to be up against. So, we are ready to go and hopefully we can also do South Africa proud like Bafana did," said McCarthy according to a report by KickOff.

AmaZulu will be looking to put the disappointing result behind them and bag a victory against SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership.

Benni McCarthy previously had a striker on trial at AmaZulu

Briefly News previously reported that AmaZulu, led by Benni McCarthy, have signed a Nigerian striker on a trial basis ahead of their historic 2021/22 season.

Lukman Abegunrin was on trial with the club after impressing in the Indian second tier for Real Kashmir FC, where he won a few awards during his stay.

Benni McCarthy appears to be on the verge of missing out on Argentine forward Facundo Juarez, his main transfer target. So he's been looking for other ways to strengthen his squad.

