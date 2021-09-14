Child grant payments are currently delayed due to the recent unexpected cyberattack on the Department of Justice and constitutional development’s IT systems

The delay in child payments primarily stems from systems such as MojaPay which the Department uses to process payments being currently unavailable

Spokesperson Steve Mahlangu stated that they are unable to provide the public with a time as to when the systems will be back online

The recent cyberattack on the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s IT systems has resulted in an unexpected postponement of child maintenance payments.

The department confirmed that payments would be postponed as a result of departmental systems such as MojaPay, the system the Department utilises to process payments, being currently offline.

There was a ransomware attack on the Department of Justice which has unfortunately resulted in a delay in child payments. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Spokesperson Steve Mahlangu addressed the situation and stated that as the situation currently stands they are unable to provide the public with a time frame as to when the systems will be operational again.

Following reports by EWN Mahlangu confirmed that accelerated efforts are being made by IT and industry experts to return the impacted systems targeted by the attack to their original operating state.

SowetanLIVE reported on the worry felt by the Information Regulator SA around the hack as their own operations were also impacted.

