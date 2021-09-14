Phoenix Massacre Victims Commemoration Monument Reportedly in the Works

Victims of the Phoenix massacre in July will soon be commemorated, according to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala

Zikalala announced the move during a peace march from Phoenix in the north of Durban to the neighbouring Bhambhayi township

Zikalala has called on people from all walks of life to join in efforts to bridge economic and racial divides

Zikalala was speaking during a peace march from Phoenix in the north of Durban to the neighbouring Bhambhayi township, SABC News reported.

Reports circulated widely that the attacks that took place in Phoenix during the widespread unrest and looting were racially motivated.

However, in the aftermath of the terrible events, and while impacted families battle to find closure, various initiatives have been launched in hopes of quelling the tensions and promoting reconciliation.

According to the premier, the monument will have all the names of the victims inscribed.

Economic and racial divides ought to be bridged

The peace march, comprising about 100 people – including the entire provincial government cabinet – went through the streets of Phoenix and into the neighbouring Bhambhayi.

Among the metaphorical displays, white pigeons were released as a sign of peace. Zikalala has called on people from all walks of life to join in efforts to bridge economic and racial divides.

“Tougher legislation and sentences alone will not get rid of deep-seated roots of violence," elaborated Zikalala.

"We need to return to the source and begin to promote sanity for human lives in our families, (and) in our communities. The foundation is the family, and we must build from our families,” said Zikalala.

